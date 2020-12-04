TheStreet
17% of Cadillac Dealers Refuse the Electric Models

17% of dealers choose to terminate the brand rather than sock electric models.

Dealers Say Goodbye to Cadillac

In a dispute over stocking electric models, About 150 Cadillac Dealers Will Exit the Brand Entirely.

About 150 General Motors Co. dealers have decided to part ways with Cadillac, rather than invest in costly upgrades required to sell electric cars, according to people familiar with the plans, indicating some retailers are skeptical about pivoting to battery-powered vehicles.  

GM recently gave Cadillac dealers a choice: Accept a buyout offer to exit from the brand or spend roughly $200,000 on dealership upgrades—including charging stations and repair tools—to get their stores ready to sell electric vehicles, these people said.

Most dealers who accepted the buyout also own one or more of GM’s other brands—Chevrolet, Buick and GMC—and sell only a handful of Cadillacs a month, the people familiar with the effort said.

The skepticism from some Cadillac dealers underscores that, even as investors bid up the value of electric vehicles, questions persist about interest among consumers and the retailers who serve them.

Electric vehicles account for a mere 2% of sales. 

Electric vehicles also require less service and maintenance. That's a hit to dealer profits and another reason dealers are skeptical. 

And even if electric vehicles sales jump, will Cadillac be part of it?

Finally, I wonder how long the dealership model itself will last.

Comments (5)
No. 1-4
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I’m guessing most Texas “regular” Cadillac customers won’t be crazy to buy an electric vehicle. There is the issue of limited range and a lack of fast charging stations.

I’ve owned two Chevy Volts....I enjoy the versatility...I know the new all-electric models will probably have lots of range....but I still wouldn’t want to take a cross country trip in one as of yet.

The last of the Volts, like the 2018 I have now.....has 50 miles of electric range.....so I only burn gas on road trips...commuting is all electric. It’s such a good car. I’m pissed at GM for abandoning it.

This town is full of Teslas...my neighbor has one.....I see lots of them on my daily commute.....and now Elon Musk is said to be moving here.....probably to Austin, he’s been seen here a lot....and they’re well in their way on building the new Tesla campus.

The most popular Caddie here is the Escalade...lots of those on the road...I don’t see the people who buy those going for an electric sedan.

QTPie
QTPie

On the other hand, dealer lobbying groups are fighting tooth and nail to prohibit Tesla from selling vehicles directly to the public in many states using arcane franchising laws from the early 1900s. It’s disgusting.

Realist
Realist

That certainly makes sense for dealers who sell only a few Cadillacs per year. No point making a large investment for a niche brand. Plus, they are being offered a buyout (no idea how big though) at a time when they could probably use it.

Still, at some point they will need to pony up the investment needed when other brands they sell move to more electric vehicles. But no point rushing to get there yet.

I don't think that the dealership model will disappear overnight, but fewer dealerships will be needed as time passes. Partly because more vehicles will be purchased online, and because newer vehicles will need less maintenance and repair.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

You guys are missing the big picture. The car model is moving to subscriptions. Both Tesla, BMW, and GM to some extent are starting to charge monthly for bells and whistles you used to get for free (with purchase). Wanted heated seats in a bmw? thats a subscription. Turbo charge Tesla? thats a subscription. Of course GM wants dealers gone, the new model is pay rent to gm forever.

BMW Wants To Charge You A Subscription For Your Heated Seats
BMW Wants To Charge You A Subscription For Your Heated Seats

BMW has announced plans to start charging subscriptions for drivers to use features already fitted to their new car, like heated seats and cruise control.

