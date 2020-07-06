12 States Hit New Record Highs in Covid Cases

For 27 consecutive days the Seven-Day Average Case Total in the U.S. Set a New Record.

“We don’t have room to experiment, we don’t have room for incrementalism when we’re seeing these kinds of numbers,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo (D), the top elected official in Harris County, Tex., which encompasses the sprawling Houston metro area. “Nor should we wait for all the hospital beds to fill and all these people to die before we take drastic action.”

Local officials in states with surging coronavirus cases issued dire warnings Sunday about the spread of infections, blaming outbreaks in their communities on early reopenings and saying the virus was rapidly outpacing containment efforts.

Significant Developments

Florida and Texas Report Record Case Numbers

Both Florida and Texas reported their biggest daily rise in new confirmed cases over the past few days, with Florida reporting 11,443 new resident cases on Saturday and another 9,999 on Sunday. Texas reported a record 8,258 new cases on Saturday followed by 3,449 on Sunday. California reported 5,410 new cases on Sunday and Arizona reported 3,536 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

"I will tell you, a month ago one in 10 people were testing positive. Today, it's one in four," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CBS."

The number of people who are getting sick and going to the hospitals has exponentially increased. The number of people in our ICU beds has exponentially increased. In fact, if we don't get our hands around this virus quickly, in about two weeks our hospital system could be in serious, serious trouble."

At least two counties in South Texas say they have hospitals already at full capacity.

Democratic Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told ABC News that the state may have opened up too quickly, and criticized the federal government's response to the virus and the lack of testing across the state. The Arizona Republic reported that in some cases, people have had to wait in line for 13 hours to be tested.