12 States Hit New Record Highs in Covid Cases

For 27 consecutive days the Seven-Day Average Case Total in the U.S. Set a New Record.

Local officials in states with surging coronavirus cases issued dire warnings Sunday about the spread of infections, blaming outbreaks in their communities on early reopenings and saying the virus was rapidly outpacing containment efforts.

“We don’t have room to experiment, we don’t have room for incrementalism when we’re seeing these kinds of numbers,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo (D), the top elected official in Harris County, Tex., which encompasses the sprawling Houston metro area. “Nor should we wait for all the hospital beds to fill and all these people to die before we take drastic action.”

Significant Developments

  • The rolling seven-day average for daily new cases in the United States reached a record high for the 27th day in a row, climbing to 48,640 on Sunday, according to The Washington Post’s tracking. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose to their highest levels to date in Arizona and Nevada.
  • Twelve states reported new highs in their seven-day case averages, with West Virginia, Tennessee and Montana experiencing the biggest percentage change from their past records. West Virginia also set a record number of daily cases, with 130.
  • The University of Washington reported that at least 121 students have tested positive for the virus and that 112 of them lived in fraternity houses near the Seattle campus. The university’s medical school has erected a pop-up testing site near the school’s Greek Row.
  • Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in California’s Los Angeles County have increased by 32 percent in three weeks as the number of daily cases trends upward. The full state has reported a record seven-day average of cases for 19 straight days.

Florida and Texas Report Record Case Numbers

NPR reports Florida and Texas Report Record Case Numbers

Both Florida and Texas reported their biggest daily rise in new confirmed cases over the past few days, with Florida reporting 11,443 new resident cases on Saturday and another 9,999 on Sunday. Texas reported a record 8,258 new cases on Saturday followed by 3,449 on Sunday. California reported 5,410 new cases on Sunday and Arizona reported 3,536 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

"I will tell you, a month ago one in 10 people were testing positive. Today, it's one in four," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CBS."

The number of people who are getting sick and going to the hospitals has exponentially increased. The number of people in our ICU beds has exponentially increased. In fact, if we don't get our hands around this virus quickly, in about two weeks our hospital system could be in serious, serious trouble."

At least two counties in South Texas say they have hospitals already at full capacity. 

Democratic Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told ABC News that the state may have opened up too quickly, and criticized the federal government's response to the virus and the lack of testing across the state. The Arizona Republic reported that in some cases, people have had to wait in line for 13 hours to be tested.

Trump's Repeat Lie of the Day

Dear President Trump repeating ridiculous lies does not make them true. 

Facts 

  • The positive test rate has soared 
  • Hospitals are hitting capacity.

Repeating lies will not help Trump get re-elected.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
wmjack
wmjack

Ladies and Gentlemen --we will all catch the virus sooner or later So reconcile yourself to this --The death rate is dropping toward the flu rate as more testing confirms the number with the virus is 10 times the reported number

CaliforniaStan
CaliforniaStan

If we follow Trump's advice, you may well be right...we will all catch it. It ain't going away by magic like he promised.

Axiom7
Axiom7

So anecdotally, two friends of a friend went to get tested, filled out the forms, waited in line, took too long so they left. Lo and behold 2 days later receive a letter saying they tested positive.

Another friend had a relative with a chronic condition go in for their annual checkup, no test for C19. Get a letter "you've tested positive".

So lets see, 41,000 new cases...251 deaths?? <takes of mask and puts in garbage>

