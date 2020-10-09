TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

10,000 Mink Die From Covid Spread by Humans

Mish

Fur farms are hit by covid believed spread by humans.

Thousands of Mink Die in Utah and Wisconsin Fur Farms

Please note 10,000 Mink are Dead From Covid-19 Outbreaks.

Thousands of mink have died at fur farms in Utah and Wisconsin after a series of coronavirus outbreaks.

In Utah, ranchers have lost at least 8,000 mink to Covid-19 among the animals known for their silky, luxurious pelts.

The virus first appeared in the creatures in August, shortly after farmworkers fell ill in July, according to Dr. Dean Taylor, State Veterinarian of Utah. Initial research shows the virus was transmitted from humans to animals, and so far has not seen any cases of the opposite.

"Everything we've looked at here in Utah suggests its gone from the humans to the animals," Taylor told CNN. "It feels like a unidirectional path," he said, adding that testing is still underway.

Unidirectional Path?

Why?

If Covid spread from bats to humans and humans to mink, cats, and dogs, why should anyone believe human-mink transmission is unidirectional?

Mish 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

You can be thankful that it's only mink, and cattle doesn't seem to be affected, or the human race would be in trouble.
However, wild mink has likely more exposure to bats than cattle, and has been monocultured much less, so the question is still out there.

Tengen
Tengen

The traitorous mink are in on the hoax!

Actually, if I were a Q follower, I would present this as proof that all mink are Satanic pedophiles and the Deep State's top representatives in the animal kingdom.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Forget about a new stimulus bill before the election.

Mish

by

davebarnes2

Trump Triples Down on Failed Strategies

Trump made two politically bad moves today, both related to Covid.

Mish

by

Cowpoke

10% of Adults Didn't Have Enough to Eat in the Previous 7 Days

Census Bureau stats show an increasing number of people are struggling with rent, food, and job losses due to Covid.

Mish

by

Galfer1

Trump Threatens China With a "Big Price" for Covid

Trump again blames China for unleashing Covid on the world. VP Pence did the same.

Mish

by

Raj Kumar

Trump Refuses to Participate in a Virtual Presidential Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the next debate would take place virtually. Trump said no.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters

I have some questions for Donald Trump and his supporters. As a bonus I have 26 direct quotes to ponder.

Mish

by

threeblindmice

3,500 Corporations So Fed Up With Trump's Tariffs They Sue the US

Thousands of companies file trade lawsuits against the US over Trump's tariffs.

Mish

by

TonGut

The Stock Market and Gold are Up, Why?

Let's investigate claims as to why the market does this or that.

Mish

by

Scooot

When Does Trump Apologize to the Nation for His Reckless Behavior?

Let's fact check claims Trump made on September 21 at a Toledo, Ohio rally.

Mish

by

thedano1

Not Clear to Bernanke that Stock Prices are Wildly Overvalued

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke chimes in today with more of his typical silliness.

Mish

by

RunnrDan