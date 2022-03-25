Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands, Inc. Report shares, as well as those of other cannabis stocks and even cannabis-related stocks, soared on March 24. Investors were reacting to positive news regarding the legalization of cannabis at the federal level.

Long-awaited legalization in the United States would be a huge milestone for cannabis stocks. Since last year, the entire sector has seen a steep drop, in large part thanks to a lack of progress on the US legalization front.

Many struggling Canadian licensed producers (LPs), and even profitable US multi-state operators (MSOs), have seen their market caps shrink by 50% or more since June of 2021.

But if legalization is indeed on the horizon, Tilray, a Canadian LP, stands to be a major beneficiary. Here’s what it might take to send shares to highs not seen in a long time.

Figure 1: With Marijuana Legalization In Sight, Tilray Stock Could Be A Major Beneficiary Tilray

Cannabis Legalization In Sight?

During the March 24th trading session, positive news regarding the legalization of marijuana triggered some euphoria among cannabis stock investors.

It turns out that The House Rules Committee had scheduled a meeting for Monday afternoon, March 28th. The intent of that meeting is to prep a bill for the federal legalization of marijuana in the US.

Although nothing is official yet, the mere indication that marijuana legalization is being discussed at the highest levels has already encouraged investors.

So far, 18 states and Washington, DC, have legalized marijuana for adults over 21, and 38 states have legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes.

On the positive news, Tilray stock jumped more than 21% during the March 24 session, and more than 7% after hours. The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) - Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Report jumped 3.4%. And Canadian producers Sundial Growers (SNDL) - Get Sundial Growers Inc. Report and Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report jumped 22% and 11% respectively.

Amidst this wave of new enthusiasm, however, it’s also important to provide some historical context. A slightly different version of this legalization bill (the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act) actually passed the House of Representatives in 2020.

Other bills related to marijuana legalization and decriminalization have gotten far in the House in the past as well.

The real challenge is in getting one of these bills passed by the Senate. That’s a much taller order, and there are few indications right now that the Senate has the votes or willpower to pass the MORE Act, especially while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is working on his own marijuana legalization legislation.

Tilray Is On Track To Be A Major Player In the US

Should legalization come to pass, however, Tilray stands to benefit greatly thanks to its significant position within the industry.

Tilray is one of the market leaders in Canada, with approximately 12.8% of the market share. The company’s brands have shown relatively consistent performance in Canada, even though it has recently lost some ground to competitors.

The company also boasts a significant presence in the European market. In fact, Tilray is the market leader in Germany, with a 20% share of the medical marijuana market. Germany is considered the largest and most lucrative medical cannabis market in the EU, and its new coalition government seems amenable to passing legalization legislation within the next few years.

Tilray's ambitious plans are to achieve global leadership in the cannabis industry. To that end, since the final months of 2020, Tilray has been making strategic acquisitions and deals. The most notable was the company’s merger with Canadian LP Aphria, which put Tilray at a stronger position within the North American market.

Honing in on the US market, Tilray acquired a large stake in MedMen 2021. MedMen is an American producer that boasts 24 retail locations across six U.S. states. According to Tilray CEO Irwin D. Simon, the acquisition was a critical step towards the goal of making Tilray the market leader in the US as soon as legalization allows.

With movement on cannabis legalization in the US taking longer than expected, the company has been diversifying its investments into other areas, such as cannabis-infused beers and spirits.

Tilray owns SweetWater Brewing Co., a large craft brewer based in Georgia that distributes drinks across the US. More recently, the company acquired the Colorado-based Breckenridge whiskey distillery.

Our Take

The legalization of cannabis is the most important catalyst for Tilray and most publicly-listed cannabis companies. The US cannabis market is $80 billion and growing, and Tilray is prepared to become a highly relevant player in that market.

With its recent acquisitions and its proven execution track in Canada and Europe, Tilray could leap ahead of some of its competitors. And after being in freefall for nearly a year, Tilary’s shares may be ripe for a turnaround. As the cannabis industry matures, there’s plenty of potential upside for the company.

But again, it’s important to remember that nothing’s even close to definite yet. The most recent round of pot-stock euphoria stemmed from a positive but not revolutionary development.

And even if legalization does occur in the US, there are still plenty of hurdles for Tilray. Regulatory risks, taxes, and stiff competition from other Canadian LPs (such as Canopy Growth Corp) and well-established American MSOs (such as Green Thumb, Cresco Labs, Curaleaf, Verano, Trulieve, and more) could all work to dampen the company’s prospects.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)