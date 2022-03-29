Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report reported fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings results on March 25. Although the results were mixed, investors were mostly displeased with lower-than-expected guidance on deliveries. NIO took a 9% plunge after closing that day.

Nio's stock has suffered from a variety of headwinds, from supply-chain disruptions to regulatory risk. But there are still many reasons to believe shares are undervalued. Here's why Nio's future should still be bright.

Figure 1: Why You Should Remain Bullish on Nio Despite Earnings Disappointment Nio

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: AMC Stock Soars And Could Reach Even Higher)

Nio's Q4 Earnings Recap

Nio's fourth-quarter earnings came in below market expectations but were far from being a disaster. Nio missed loss-per-share expectations of 14 cents by 3 cents. In terms of revenue, Nio reported $1.55 billion, $22.76 million more than expected and representing a 51% year-over-year increase.

However, the main factor that caused Nio's shares to plummet after reporting its earnings were its vehicle delivery figures. Nio gave guidance for 25,000 and 26,000 vehicle deliveries in Q1. However, analysts had estimated deliveries to come around 28,000.

Nio reported 25,034 vehicles delivered in Q4, just 34 above its minimum forecast. However, this still represents an increase of 44% year-over-year and is a 2.4% increase compared to last quarter.

Also, on the vehicle sales side, Nio reported growth of almost 50% year-over-year, which represented a 6.7% increase compared to the previous quarter.

According to Nio CEO William Li, 2021 was a year of strategic investments in technology and supply-chain innovation. For 2022, Li plans to reaccelerate Nio by offering its products and services in many more countries and expanding the user community.

Lastly, CFO Wei Feng pointed out that NIO achieved a margin of 20.1% per vehicle in 2021. So the company's performance last year was solid.

Wall Street Is Still Bullish

Even after NIO fell more than 9% following the company's earnings report, the consensus among Wall Street analysts remained as bullish as ever. The latest ratings coming from Wall Street analysts in the last month have all been bullish, with upside forecasts between 38% and 325% for 2022.

By far the most bullish of all, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung has a $87 price target on Nio. According to Chung, the unchanged optimism in NIO shares is justified after Q4 margins were reported stronger than expected. In addition, Q4's very high base due to income from new EV credits explains the 3.1 point quarter-over-quarter drop in overall gross margins.

US Tiger Securities analyst Bo Pai believes that $40 is the fair price for NIO shares. For 2022, the analyst expects net income to cover selling, general, and administrative costs while implying a ratio of 18% based on the expansion of Nio's operations into new European markets as well as expansion further into the Chinese market.

Recently, China Renaissance initiated coverage of NIO with a bullish price target of $32.40. According to analyst Yiming Wang, the bullishness is justified by the company''s new stage of accelerated growth at a time when the stock is undervalued. In addition, the analyst sees Nio as well-positioned in the high-end EV market and a leader in battery-as-a-service. Wang expects extra revenues from the launch of its NAD (Nio Autonomous Driving) software.

Last but not least, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao reiterated his $34 price target on NIO after earnings results. According to Shao, investors should ignore the mid-term noise and focus on the long-term opportunities related to the company as the launch of two sedan models is expected to reignite deliveries and revenue for the second half of 2022.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)