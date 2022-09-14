Wall Street believes that AMD's stock is 55% undervalued at its current price of $84 per share.

Of the nearly 30 analysts promoting their ratings on AMD in the last three months, only one has a sell recommendation.

Even though AMC has shown consistent growth figures, is its valuation not too stretched?

Figure 1: Why Wall Street Says AMD Stock Should Jump Over 55% AMD

AMD Stock: A Moderate Buy Consensus

According to TipRanks, considering 27 analysts that have provided ratings on AMD (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Report in the last three months, the stock is a moderate buy and has upside potential of 55%.

Considering that AMC traded for $77 during the September 13 trading session, that means its price should reach nearly $120 per share.

Below, I have selected some of Wall Street's most bullish ratings:

For Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, AMD is fairly priced at $135 per share. With a buy recommendation, Rasgon sees AMD weathering the apparent free fall in the PC market much better than its main competitors. Thus, the analyst does not see the outlook for AMD as "hugely negative."

Piper Sandler's Harsh Kumar is another bull who thinks AMD is performing exceptionally well, even with tough conditions in many of the markets in which the company operates. With a price target at $140 per share, Kumar believes the most important segments like "data center" and "embedded" will continue to perform well in the third quarter, while "gaming graphics" should come in lighter.

The Lonely AMD Bear

At the moment, the only bear with a sell recommendation on AMD 's stock is analyst Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research.

According to Ferragu, his skepticism is due to his belief that the market share momentum in PCs is plateauing this year. And he thinks it will plateau in the server market in 2024. Ferragu also sees the slowdown of the console cycle as an additional risk for the stock. Thus, looking at a forward valuation for 2024 of 15 times earnings per share (EPS) of $5.20, the analyst arrives at his price target of $80.

Our Take

AMD is priced as a growth stock and has done well when compared to the semiconductor industry and its peers, especially Intel. AMD's growth rates in EPS, operating income, EBITDA, and revenues have been mostly in line with the industry.

Figure 2: Semiconductor industry growth. Stock Rover

Figure 3: AMD's peers growth ratings. Stock Rover

Naturally, because it has good growth prospects above its peers, more stretched valuation multiples are applied to AMD. Therein lies the danger. AMD's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.9 times is almost six times higher than Intel’s multiples.

The broad market momentum is still very unfavorable for high multiple stocks. AMD is quite vulnerable to minimal demand-driven turbulence in its markets, and this can hand investors unpleasant surprises in the short term. It's no wonder AMD is down 44% year-to-date.

On the other hand, the opposite applies. AMD's stock is a high-risk/reward bet at the moment. In a more favorable macro scenario, overall bullishness could bring the stock back to the $120 levels forecast by Wall Street.

