Why Uber Stock May Rise 66%, According to Wall Street

Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report shares are in the spotlight after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results. After an all-around beat, investors were optimistic about the numbers reported by the app-based mobility services company.

The day after reporting its earnings, Uber hosted its Investor Day event, and apparently the market's optimism was dashed. However, this coming week being the "anniversary" of Uber's all-time high, some Wall Street analysts believe that Uber stock is on the verge of recovery.

Here's a deeper look at recent events concerning Uber stock.

Figure 1: Why Uber Stock May Rise 68%, According to Wall Street Unsplash

Uber Q4 Earnings Impressed Investors

After the closing bell on Wednesday, February 9, Uber reported its Q4 earnings and triggered a 5% rise in its stock at the beginning of the following trading session.

Uber reported an all-around beat in Q4. Earnings per share of 44 cents beat the loss per share expectations of 33 cents. In terms of revenue, the company reported $5.78 billion, versus the $5.35 billion expected by the market. That also implies a revenue growth of 82% year-over-year (YoY).

Some of the main drivers for the better-than-expected performance were Uber's gross bookings of $25.9 billion, growing 51% YoY, and its freight business, where its sales grew 245% YoY, exceeding $1 billion.

Figure 2: Uber's Gross bookings on Q4. Uber Investor Relations

Moreover, adjusted EBITDA of $86 million also exceeded a loss of $454 million recorded YoY, mainly due to its mobility segment, in which it increased EBITDA by 96% YoY.

Looking at the markets geographically, the U.S. and Canada and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions were the big highlights, both contributing over 95% growth in revenue compared to the same period last year.

Finally, for the next quarter, Uber expects Q1 gross bookings of $25-26 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $100-130 million.

Investor Day Disappointed Investors

The day after its earnings release, Uber held its Investor Day event. However, the positive post-earnings sentiment soon dissipated during the course of the event, as Uber shares dropped 8%.

One of the reasons behind investors' retraction was Uber's CFO Nelson Chai reporting adjusted earnings reaching $5 billion by 2024. According to Reuters, this number is slightly below what analysts had expected, namely, $5.7 billion in adjusted earnings for the next two years.

But another reason that may have made investors more skeptical about Uber was the news of the day regarding the macroeconomic scenario — higher-than-expected inflation and expectations of rising interest rates, which is a bad indicator for equities in general, especially growth stocks.

Wall Street Is Super-Bullish on Uber

What remains unshaken is Wall Street's confidence in Uber's stock recovery. With a mega-bullish consensus, Uber is a strong buy and analysts predict an upside of over 68% in Uber shares over the next 12 months — considering the current share price of $37.75 at the time of writing this paragraph.

Among the most bullish is Mizuho Securities with a price target on Uber of $72 — implying an upside of over 90%. Even though guidance for Q1 tends to be below consensus due to the Omicron variant, Uber should still outperform its competitors in its Delivery business.

Yet Uber may increase its Delivery EBITDA margin for the long term due to existing markets that are underperforming and its high advertising take-rate — as summarized by TheFly.

A bit less bullish, Bank of America has raised its price target from $53 to “only” $55 — still implying an upside of 45%. With a buy recommendation on Uber shares, analyst Justin Post sees the company as a top internet stock as cities reopen and labor conditions imrpove:

"Big picture, Uber is benefitting from scale and driver supply tailwinds, with mobility rebounding, and we expect these trends to continue through [2022]."

