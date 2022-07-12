After weeks of speculation, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO Elon Musk finally made good on his threat to pull out of his Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report takeover deal. Twitter shares fell nearly 10% on July 11 following the announcement.

But the story doesn't stop there. Twitter intends to take the matter to court in an effort to enforce the $44 billion deal. The long legal battle that is likely to ensue should put heavy pressure on Twitter shares.

What should investors know about the situation?

Figure 1: Why Twitter Stock Could Be Headed for a Downturn Cnet

Why Did Musk Get Cold Feet?

Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter has been fraught with drama since Day One. In April, Musk agreed to purchase the company for $54.20 per share and take it private.

However, shortly after Musk's proposal, he began expressing concerns about fake bot accounts on the platform. And he accused Twitter of not providing him with accurate data on the issue.

In withdrawing his offer, Musk stated that Twitter had failed to comply with its obligations under the agreement.

However, experts believe that this was just an excuse to pull out of the deal. The market has changed a lot since April, and the Twitter acquisition offer now seems overpriced.

A Legal Battle Ahead

Many experts had already anticipated that Musk's Twitter deal would end in court. According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the legal battle between the two parties will start this week and should be a point of debate for Wall Street analysts in the coming days:

We should expect to see dark days ahead for Twitter. While the company handles the fallout from the fiasco, its stock "will reflect standalone value with the deal done," according to Ives.

The company's board has already made its position clear, stating that it is committed to closing the deal with the terms agreed to by Elon Musk:

Musk, on the other hand, responded with memes, making light of the fact that he is being sued to buy Twitter:

It will be up to the Delaware Court of Chancery to determine what happens next. Legal experts believe that the law is firmly on Twitter's side, as long as Musk does not reveal anything damning during the trial.

Stay Away From Twitter Shares for Now

Amid all the confusion caused by Musk's offer, Twitter shares have received a wave of price cuts from Wall Street experts who predict the legal battle will continue into next year.

Apart from the court proceedings, Twitter needs to focus on its day-to-day operations. And it has much to prove to its shareholders, according to Daniel Ives of Wedbush, who cut his price target on Twitter shares from $54 to $30.

Truist analyst Youssef Squali thinks the Twitter situation is a nightmare scenario, because it involves high-risk moves for both parties. If Twitter fails to force Musk to finalize the deal, Squali believes the stock could fall to $20 levels.

