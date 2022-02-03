The online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report, which has been publicly traded for less than one year, has experienced a strong drawdown since peaking at $134 per share last November. Slammed over the past few months, alongside many other high-flying growth and tech companies, its shares trade at about $68 today.

But some believe this stock has been unfairly punished. Sitting in markets with high visibility and tremendous future potential, including gaming and 3D digital worlds, Roblox has been drawing investors’ attention. The companies’ unique positioning - with a foot in both social platforms and video games - has piqued some analysts’ interest.

Indeed, even at its sizable current market cap of $36 billion (at latest check), Roblox is well regarded by Wall Street analysts, with the consensus on RBLX shares being a “moderate buy.”

Among these analysts, we’ll highlight the analysis of Stifel Nicolaus' Drew Crum, who is a bull on Roblox with an outlook for the long-term.

Figure 1: Why This Analyst Thinks That Roblox Stock Has 60% Upside Potential Roblox Corporation

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Nio Stock: This Could Be A Rare Buy-The-Dip Opportunity)

Crum sees Roblox having an advantage in "two viral loops"

Analyst Drew Crum, who has been covering Roblox since its public listing in March of last year, started his coverage on the company with a “buy” recommendation.

The reasons behind Crum’s bullishness on Roblox are the company's positioning in the content and social spheres, where he sees two "viral loops" acting as key pillars for monetization.

The first “loop” is driven by Roblox’s “freemium” strategy, wherein many games are free-to-play but offer paid special features. As the company’s user base grows and more high-quality games emerge, more and more players will opt to pay for features on their favorite games.

The second “loop” is driven by the collaborative nature of Roblox’s game development ecosystem - developers can use the platform like a social network, drawing in fellow developers and referring new players, who in turn can create their own games or game features.

With a massive customer ecosystem - comprising over 47 million users and over 9.5 million developers - already in place, Crum believes that Roblox is also well-positioned to make the most out of the emerging boom in digital content creation.

The analyst is also impressed by the firm's growth figures; Roblox managed to grow its active users from 2018 to 2020 at an eye-popping CAGR of 65%, and estimates are that over the next three years the company will continue to grow at a healthy CAGR of 28%.

Looking at the long term, the analyst sees 60% upside potential

Even with Roblox failing to beat EPS estimates in its first three quarters since going public, Crum is sticking to his bullish thesis on Roblox for the long term. Currently, the analyst has a twelve-month price target of $110 for RBLX, indicating an upside of over 60%.

Though he reiterated his “buy” rating, Crum did lower his price target to $110 from $134 due to some of the more conservative assumptions the company took in its December 2021 Q4 earnings. However, he remains optimistic about key indicators, such as the geographic and age demographic expansions of its business, that Roblox can continue driving impressive growth. He sees solid prospects for both the extension of Roblox’s platform and the expansion of its monetization options.

Our take

Taking a long-term view of Roblox indeed seems to be the ideal approach. The company's greatest asset is its positioning, which puts it squarely at the crossroads between the gaming and the social world markets - this positioning offers an excellent monetization model.

Through both Roblox Studio and the company’s cloud business, Roblox is poised to take advantage of future growth in the gaming market and in virtual reality markets (e.g., the Metaverse).

However, the company’s (possibly) stretched valuation does certainly raise a red flag. Roblox currently trades at a forward P/E of 105. In the short term, we believe the stock will continue to face significant volatility, especially as macroeconomic conditions punish aggressive growth stocks with little profit generation.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Why Did Robinhood Stock Fall and Then Recover?)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)