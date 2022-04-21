Why Snap Stock Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report is scheduled to report first-quarter (Q1) earnings on April 21. The social media company is hoping to repeat the stock performance it saw after reporting last quarter's results. Back then, SNAP shares rose nearly 60%.

However, even though the company has struggled to maintain its stock gains, analysts think Snap is well positioned to report earnings in line with expectations.

What to Expect for Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Snap to report earnings per share of 1 cent in Q1. On the revenue side, the consensus is that Snap will report numbers between $1.04 billion and $1.10 billion, which would be an average increase of almost 40% year-over-year (YoY).

For the previous quarter, Snap reported for the first time a net profit of $23 million. This has also been coupled with a 20% YoY increase in DAUs (daily active users), to 319 million users. These positive numbers pushed Snap stock up 60% in after-hours trading.

It's worth remembering that, at the time, Snap shares had ended the day down 20% along with other social media stocks due to Meta's (FB) disappointing earnings.

Snap's financial guidance for Q1 is for revenues to be between $1.03 billion and $1.08 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be close to breakeven, meaning that its gross profit will cover its total operating costs. In terms of DAUs, Snap expects approximately 328-330 million in Q1.

Credit Suisse expects the company's revenues to come in at the midpoint of its provided guidance range. It also believes Snap has upside potential due to advertisers adding more mid-funnel campaigns, along with some strengthening in verticals such as media, e-commerce, and travel. But it also sees strong global competition in the sector and the re-emergence of COVID-related budget headwinds as a risk to estimates.

Bank of America also expects DAUs to be in line with Q1 estimates due to ad manager user growth pace. The bank thus reinforced its buy recommendation on Snap.

Snap Is "Uniquely Investable" Among Social Media Stocks

The poor momentum of social media giants such as Meta and Pinterest (PINS), which are struggling to garner new user growth, is not being experienced by Snap. And that's the bullish thesis that Rosenblatt analysts relied on when they started covering the stock ahead of Q1 earnings with a buy recommendation.

Snap's resilience in maintaining its user growth rate makes it "uniquely investable" against the group, adds Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett.

Loop Capital also sees Snap as the fastest-growing large public internet company and is bullish on its shares.

But on the other hand, Snap still monetizes at a much lower rate than its primary competitors, which in this case allows Snap a substantial opportunity to generate revenue. Snap's new businesses such as Spotlight, AR lenses, and SNAP Map should still be monetized and will help sustain the growth rate, according to Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould.

The Bottom Line

The timing for social media stocks in general is not the most favorable. High-tech stocks have suffered from stretched valuations in a tough environment to sustain growth. But among the major players, Snap has stood out by maintaining growth in DAUs while some of its main competitors have been failing.

Snap has been successful in attracting the younger audience niche, a similar strategy to TikTok. The majority of overall Snap users are between the ages of 18 and 24. As a comparison, 9% of Meta's audience stands between the ages of 18 and 24. Perhaps in the near future Snap may become a possible threat to Meta, just like TikTok itself.

However, Snap's valuation is still not among the cheapest. Trading at a P/E of 62 times, it is currently 254% above the sector average. But perhaps this is the price to pay for a social media stock that historically has high multiples and that has proven resilient in the face of market leaders showing signs of attrition.

