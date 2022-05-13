Electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report released its first-quarter (Q1) results on May 11. Although earnings were rated as decent by some experts, Rivian failed to beat both consensus revenue and EPS.

The immediate reaction in the first minutes that the results were released was pessimistic, as the stock shot down more than 6%. But after the results were more calmly absorbed, Rivian opened the next day's trading session up 19%. Rivian had dropped more than 35% in the last five trading sessions prior to its earnings day.

There are interesting points to make from what was presented during Rivian's Q1. Here's a deeper look into Rivian's earnings.

Figure 1: Why Rivian Stock Rose After Earnings Rivian

Not a Demand Problem

Revenues for Q1 were $95 million, while experts were predicting $114 million. And the loss per share was $1.77, while the consensus was $1.50.

The company also reported an operating loss of $1.6 billion against a consensus of $1.5 billion. However, the results were not so bad because the company decreased its cash burn relative to the previous quarter.

The company had already reported production and delivery numbers earlier, so there were no big surprises. Last quarter, in Q4, Rivian delivered 909 vehicles and revenues hit $54 million. In Q1, Rivian delivered 1,227 vehicles, almost doubling revenues.

Another number that showed Rivian's demand is on the rise was pre-orders. According to the company, about 90,000 pre-orders of the R1 model came from North American consumers without paid marketing and media. Also, since a price increase was announced in March, about 10,000 R1 pre-orders have been received. Rivian is also counting on 100,000 initial orders from Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report for its EDV (Electric Delivery Van).

One of the biggest concerns was how global supply-chain issues would affect Rivian's business. The company had provided guidance this year that it will produce 25,000 vehicles.

As of May 9, Rivian had produced about 5,000 vehicles. This is double what it had produced in March

What's Wrong With the Equity?

Rivian's stock has been in freefall since its much-hyped IPO in November of last year. At the time, Rivian was riding a wave of bullishness around the electric vehicle (EV) hype. It went public as a zero-revenue company worth $116 billion.

But perhaps the timing of Rivian's IPO, along with the bearish macroeconomic scenario that was looming, did not help Rivian stock. Since the end of 2021, EV stocks in general — as well as other growth and tech stocks — have been falling sharply.

While having a bullish view on Rivian stock and predicting a $30 price target, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees Rivian as "a train wreck since its IPO and an overall black eye for the EV industry."

Ives called Rivian's price increase debacle a "comedy of errors."

What's Next for RIVN Shares?

Although Rivian did not report an earnings beat, Q1 deliveries were decent. Apparently, it pleased Wall Street, which was expecting lower numbers due to major supply-chain issues.

Rivian is priced as growth stock. The price the market pays is based on its future growth potential and the demand for its technology. And Q1 has proven just that demand for Rivian's models continues to grow.

In comparison to its peers, Rivian may be undervalued. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh is bullish on Rivian mainly because it trades at a more than 50% discount compared to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, has a great potential for revenue growth of more than 230% by 2023, and has $17 billion in cash.

Rivian still has a lot to prove — especially if it will be able to maintain or accelerate its production and if its demand will continue to be strong. It is possible that in the short term the macro scenario will continue to dictate the bearish tone for Rivian, and we may see even bigger drops in its stock. But if these issues straighten out, Rivian will be back to growth.

