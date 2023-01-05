2022 will go down as the worst year for global hedge fund returns since the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis.

Citadel's hedge funds managed to rack up 32% in gains through November 2022 thanks to its dynamic team.

Many retail investors aren't pleased with Citadel's success because they have alleged Citadel Securities colluded with Robinhood to hamper trading during 2021's GameStop short squeeze.

Figure 1: Why Citadel Was a Rare Hedge Fund Winner in 2022 Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

2022 Was the Worst Year for Hedge Funds Since 2008

According to data compiled by Reuters, last year was the worst year for global hedge funds in terms of returns since 2008.

In 2022, hedge funds lost 6.5% — the largest loss since the 13% drop 14 years earlier.

Figure 2: Hedge fundos yearly price returns. Reuters

According to data from HFR, during 2022, equity-hedged and event-driven funds lost roughly 10% and 5%, respectively.

And investment data from Preqin also indicated that, in the first three quarters of 2022, global hedge funds fell 4.8% and recorded an outflow of nearly $110 billion.

The highest inflation levels in 40 years — and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes in response to them — were the biggest reasons for the drop. In 2022, these macro factors affected prices for both equities and bonds.

The Key to Citadel's Skyrocketing Returns

In the capital markets, there's always an opportunity for gains if you adopt the right strategy.

As a whole, macro funds managed to gain 8.2% through November 2022.

In particular, Citadel's flagship hedge fund was one of the few funds to have an exceptional year in returns. In fact, according to inside sources at the fund, Citadel enjoyed its most profitable year ever.

By November 2022, Citadel was already up about 32% in gains, which it achieved through multiple strategies.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Citadel plans to return an estimated $7 billion in profits from all four of its funds to clients in early January. It also expects to start 2023 with more than $50 billion in assets under management.

Over the past five years, Citadel has returned more than $11 billion to its investors.

Citadel's founder and CEO, Ken Griffin, commented during an event last year that one of the secrets of his funds' excellent performance is the collective work of his team.

According to Griffin, managing a fluid portfolio with lots of active trading in the foreign exchange (FX) market, bonds, and commodities is one of Citadel's hallmarks.

"You can come into work one day and find that you're long on a bunch of 10-year bonds; two weeks later, you're short a bunch of 10-year bonds," Griffin said.

But according to Griffin, the big differentiator that has given Citadel a competitive advantage is the high level of collaboration and engagement among its staff — who all work in the same physical space.

Many competitors work remotely, and this, Griffin claims, makes it difficult to quickly assimilate relevant macroeconomic news and company earnings reports.

Celebrating in Walt Disney World

As a result of the more than 30% returns on its flagship funds, the Citadel founder sent 10,000 of his staff and their families to Disney World in Florida for three days of celebrations.

Ken Griffin's gesture was in appreciation of Citadel and its sister market-making company, Citadel Securities. According to Citadel spokesman Zia Ahmed, 2022 was also a record year for Citadel Securities.

Griffin also said in a speech that he had built "the most extraordinary team not only in our history but also in the history of finance."

Why Is Citadel's Success Tough for Meme Stock Investors to Swallow?

Although they're separate companies, Citadel and Citadel Securities both had some involvement in the meme-stock surge back in 2021.

At the height of the meme craze, many theories emerged on social media platforms regarding Citadel's hedge fund and the GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report short squeeze. The meme-stock event caused huge financial consequences for short sellers, which in 2021 represented 140% of GameStop's float.

One of the largest hedge funds with short positions in GameStop at the time was Melvin Capital, which is managed by Gabe Plotkin. In January 2021, during the peak of the GameStop short squeeze, the fund received a $2 billion investment from Citadel.

In addition, Ken Griffin also ended up mired in controversy with commission-free broker Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - Get Free Report.

This is because Robinhood halted GameStop's trading activity. Users have alleged that Citadel Securities may have instructed the broker to do so. This ended with both parties being called into a hearing held by the House Financial Services Committee.

Ken Griffin denied any misconduct. And in November 2021, a U.S. District Court dismissed the class action suit against Robinhood and Citadel, ruling that there was no evidence that the two had colluded.

Nevertheless, Citadel Securities and Ken Griffin's hedge fund continued to be the target of protest on social media. Through its official Twitter account, the market maker issued a statement defending itself against an "absurd story":

Late last year, biotech company Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) filed a lawsuit alleging that market makers including Citadel Securities, Susquehanna, and a few others repeatedly engaged in "spoofing" — placing market orders on futures contracts and canceling them prior to execution in order to create false optimism or pessimism in the market.

Citadel has not been silent on Northwest's allegations. The firm has claimed that the biotech company is simply trying to distance itself from its own recent history of governance failures.

