Why Bank of America Expects 50% Upside for AMD

BoA analyst Vivek Arya is one of the biggest AMD bulls on Wall Street. Here's why.

Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Report will host its Financial Analyst Day on June 9. At the event, the company will share updates on its strategy and product roadmaps, as well as discussing growth opportunities and long-term financial targets.

Wall Street analysts are divided as to whether AMD stock is overvalued or not. Among the bulls, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya believes the stock still has strong upside potential. Here's why.

Figure 1: Why Bank of America Expects 50% Upside for AMD

Why Arya Thinks AMD Is "Underappreciated"

Arya has set a price target of $160 per share for AMD. That would be a 52% gain from the current price of $105 per share. He also forecast that AMD will see earnings per share between $9 and $10 by 2025.

The BoA analyst also wrote that he believes the market is "underappreciating tailwinds" in AMD's gross margins (GMs). Currently, the consensus has forecast GMs of 54%, while Arya predicts 60% — more in line with its peers. For example, NVIDIA's  (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report latest 12-month gross profit margin was 65.3%.

Finally, the analyst also noted that with robust margins AMD could become a consistent free-cash-flow generator. He wrote that the company could return from its current "narrow perception of just an Intel  (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report share displacer."

Is AMD a Good Buy?

Perhaps the biggest concern about investing in the stock is its seemingly stretched valuation. AMD currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.5 times, which is almost 70% above the industry average. It is also well above some of its main peers, such as Intel, which trades at a modest 8 times.

Because it's considered a growth technology stock, the market has priced AMD according to its future potential, rather than its financial results. However, AMD's valuation has been higher than its peers due to its sharp growth — over 760% in the last five years — and its opportunity to keep growing at a considerable pace.

This puts AMD under pressure to keep reporting high revenue growth and pushes its valuation higher and higher.

Investors who delve deeper into the semiconductor sector may find cheaper opportunities at the moment.

But keep in mind that AMD’s “stretched” valuation could make sense, considering AMD's forecasts. Revenues are expected to rise 60% in 2022, compared to 2021. By comparison Intel, which trades at a lower valuation, is expected to grow only 1% during 2022. 

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Why Bank of America Expects 50% Upside for AMD

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest Contributor37 seconds ago
