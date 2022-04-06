What Wall Street Is Saying About Elon Musk's Twitter Position

This week, billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk made headlines with the announcement that he has purchased 73,486,938 shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report. That's approximately 9.2% of the company's total stock. Musk's investment is worth about $2.89 billion, roughly 1% of his net worth.

Musk has been very active on the Twitter platform, sometimes making as many as a dozen posts a day. But he recently criticized the social media site for what he considers limiting users' free speech rights. Musk started out by asking his Twitter followers what could be done about it two weeks ago:

Because he is now the company's largest shareholder, speculation that Musk will become a Twitter activist investor has excited many other investors. Twitter shares closed the April 4 trading session up a strong 27% — the fourth time since its IPO that Twitter shares jumped more than 20% in a single trading day.

On April 5, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Elon Musk will be taking a seat on the board with the agreement that he not acquire more than 15% of TWTR shares. Musk tweeted that he will help significantly improve Twitter in the next months:

How do Wall Street experts feel about this turn of events? Below, we share some of the most interesting takes.

Bullish Outlooks

According to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, this is just the beginning of a long soap opera. Ives holds that Musk wouldn't have acquired a large position in Twitter just to be a passive investor — a notion that was confirmed by Musk joining the board.

Ives expects Musk to take a more aggressive stance on Twitter. This could even lead to a buyout, because Musk has been outspoken about wanting to move into the social media business.

CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer sees great potential in Musk buying a chunk of Twitter. He mentioned that Twitter management has been like a team that hadn't made the playoffs in many years, and that Elon Musk is the type to take them to the playoffs.

Analyst Youssef Squali from Truist Financial sees the market reaction to Musk's purchase as a positive reflection of how investors feel about a potential change for Twitter. Twitter could improve the execution of its business after years of underperforming. Thus, the analyst sees Musk's presence as being beneficial to the company.

A Less Bullish Outlook

MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni downgraded his Twitter Buy rating to Neutral. The analyst sees a balanced risk/reward after the stock's rally this week. He thinks Twitter’s corrected share price justifies its current valuation.

However, Kulkarni remains optimistic on Twitter's long-term prospects and believes that many analysts have been too conservative on Twitter due to lower industry multiples reflecting higher expected operating expenses this year.

Our Take

Elon Musk is perhaps one of the greatest businessmen alive. Despite his irreverent personality, he possesses enormous power of influence due to being the wealthiest man in the world.

Now that Musk owns part of Twitter and is a member of the company’s board, it's likely that changes to the platform are on the horizon. Musk has plenty of experience, personality, and capacity to shake things up — as we've seen from his track record with Tesla.

I see this as a long-term win for both Musk and Twitter. The acquisition of nearly 10% of Twitter's shares is a trifling amount for Musk. For Twitter, it could lead to the renewal of investors' hopes after the company has struggled to grow and monetize its business.

