Stocks have been hurting so far 2022, and the decline accentuated once the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated. But one fund has been thriving in this turbulent environment: Proshare’s Ultra VIX ETF (UVXY) - Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Report has been up a whopping 47% so far this year.

Should market conditions remain challenged, long VIX funds like this one could perform very well. We take a look at this ETF and consider the gain opportunities.

Figure 1: UVXY: Ultra VIX ETF Could Soar Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict. Bloomberg

UVXY: the antifragile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF is unlike most funds that investors are familiar with. For starters, UVXY has historically produced massive losses: -99.5% in the past five years alone — see below. Clearly, this is not your typical buy-and-hold ETF.

Figure 2: UVXY has historically produced massive losses: -99.5% in the past five years alone. Stock Rover

However, UVXY has one key advantage: it performs extraordinarily well when the broad stock market tanks. This is the case because the ETF establishes a 1.5-time long leveraged position in short-term VIX futures.

The VIX, also known as the fear index, is a metric that rises when volatility in the market is high. Volatility, in turn, tends to increase when markets panic and stock prices decline. This is why UVXY is an “antifragile ETF”, and one of the few trading instruments that can produce massive gains when the S&P 500 slides.

UVXY: why it could make sense

Volatility has one key characteristic: it “sticks”. In other words, if volatility is high now, it will likely be high in the near future. If it is low, it is likely to remain low until something happens to shake the markets. This is known as volatility clustering.

From this perspective alone, it makes sense to bet that high volatility will linger for a bit. The Russia-Ukraine conflict that escalated to full military activity on February 23 has just started. The Federal Reserve in the US is widely expected to start hiking interest rates next month. Inflation still shows no sign of easing.

There is another reason why UVXY’s climb may accelerate from here. Below is a graph that shows the ETF’s gains after the start of the last four 10%-plus corrections in the S&P 500 — i.e., all of them in the past five years.

Figure 3: UVXY gains after the start of the last four 10%-plus corrections in the S&P 500. DM Martins Research

Notice that UVXY’s 43% climb since the S&P 500’s all-time high of early January 2022 has been the weakest of them all. For comparison: by the time that the broad market had entered correction territory in February 2018, UVXY had already skyrocketed by 181%!

This could be one way to assess how cheap volatility protection is today relative to recent history. Maybe the Ultra VIX ETF has only barely started to move the needle.

But be very careful

Having said the above, I do not want to give investors and traders a false sense of security. Here are some key risk considerations:

As mentioned in the beginning, UVXY is destined to be a loser. Stay invested in this ETF for too long, and the most likely outcome is capital loss. Therefore, before stepping into this fund, traders should already have a clear exit plan in mind. Notice that this ETF is not only esoteric for being long volatility, it is also a leveraged play. The VIX itself can behave very erratically. Now, imagine the large daily movements multiplied by 1.5. While volatility tends to cluster in the short term, it also tends to revert to a mean in the longer term. That is to say that UVXY could arguably be well positioned for the next few days, but the VIX is most likely to drop to its multi-year average at some point. Once again, if messing with UVXY, have a clear exit plan to avoid sharp losses.

