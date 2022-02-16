Upstart stock (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings, Inc. Report shot through the roof on Tuesday, February 15, up 33% as I write this sentence. The culprit: a massive earnings beat and above-consensus guidance that met pre-earnings skepticism, causing bears to run for the exits in after-hours activity.

Still down sharply since the October 2021 high, could this be the turning point for this battered stock? Wall Street Memes talks about the opportunity.

Figure 1: Upstart Stock: Massive Earnings Beat, Is This The Bottom? Upstart

UPST: earnings recap

Upstart’s Q4 was pristine, nearly flawless. On the key financial metrics, the lending software company impressed across the board.

Total revenues of $305 million, about 94% of which fees and only 6% interest earned, landed well above the consensus of $262 million and management’s high end of the guidance. Compared to the same period in 2020, sales increased more than threefold.

The key driver of such impressive top-line numbers was loan origination, up 300%-plus YOY. Upstart continues to expand its partner network and to improve its conversion rate, both of which are supportive of revenue growth.

Despite being a young company still in investment mode, Upstart’s strong revenue growth scaled well. Operating expenses increased by “only” 220% compared to 252% growth in sales, creating positive operating leverage.

Despite guiding to only $18 million in net income in Q4, the management team delivered $59 million instead. This translated to a massive non-GAAP EPS beat of over 50 cents.

A couple more developments helped to propel UPST much higher after earnings: (1) Q1 guidance and (2) the announcement of a buyback program.

On the former (see below), the key line items topped Wall Street’s consensus expectations handily. On the former, the company’s $400 million commitment to its stock shows the management team’s confidence that the share price is attractive. Stock buybacks are rare for tech companies in aggressive growth stages that are usually in need to cash.

Figure 2: Upstart Guidance for Q1 2022. company’s earnings release

UPST: why so bullish?

The 30%-plus spike in UPST’s share price after hours is attention-grabbing, to say the least. But a step back may help to understand why this $9 billion company gained around $3 billion in market cap in a matter of seconds.

First, UPST peaked in October 2021, when shares traded at $390 each. Since then, the descent has been painful: down 77% through the end of January 2022.

The selloff does not seem to be justified by business fundamentals. Instead, growth stocks have fallen out of favor lately due to a combination of (1) rich valuations reached during the thick of the pandemic and (2) expectations for much more restrictive monetary policy later this year.

As a result, UPST’s short interest as a percentage of the float spiked to 14% by late January, according to Yahoo Finance. At these levels, overwhelming bearishness can push a stock into oversold territory.

It is tempting to think that, following such robust Q4 results, Upstart stock may have undergone a short squeeze. The business fundamentals are looking too good to support broad pessimism.

Even if UPST starts the trading day tomorrow valued at $140, the implied 2022 P/E of 60 times may still look decent, given the successful growth story up to this point.

This is not to say that Upstart stock has found a bottom, necessarily. The macro-level headwinds associated with inflation, interest rates and geopolitical tensions in Europe are still substantial. But at least Upstart seems to be doing its job, and investors must be pleased.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)