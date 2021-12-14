Twitter Stock: What Wall Street Thinks of Jack Dorsey’s Departure

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report has seen a lot of volatility in its shares throughout the year. Its roller-coaster performance has made it difficult for some investors to have a lot of confidence in the company.

Even though the stock has risen nearly 100% since the early innings of the pandemic, TWTR is currently more than 40% down from its peak in late February.

However, Twitter shares recently rallied on the news that the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey, would resign as CEO.

Although Wall Street analysts are cautious about the company’s future, they think there might be more upside ahead for Twitter’s stock.

Figure 1: Twitter's former CEO and Co-founder Jack Dorsey. Reuters

Let’s take a look to get a bigger picture of where TWTR might be headed.

Why Is Wall Street Cautious About Twitter Stock?

Based on the ratings of 23 Wall Street analysts, TWTR is a Hold. But while the overall tone of the consensus is cautious, the average price target of $67 would mean an upside of more than 50% from the stock’s current levels.

Here’s why some of the experts are remaining neutral:

UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley recently initiated his coverage of Twitter with a Hold recommendation. He’s set a price target of $50, which implies he expects the stock’s value to increase by nearly 14%. But he’s neutral because he believes Twitter’s 2023 targets “look increasingly like a stretch.” Still, he believes the company’s new product development is being executed at a faster pace than historical levels.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill sees Jack Dorsey’s resignation as a “step in the right direction.” Plus, the analyst thinks that growth may be reinvigorated for next fiscal year goals. But he warns that Twitter still has a “lot of hurdles to clear” when it comes to improving its ad innovation and reversing its stock underperformance. The analyst has a $70 price target on TWTR and a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion is concerned that user growth in the U.S. is being affected by churn. However, he thinks advertising and subscriptions are better than expected and look appealing. Still, the analyst has a neutral rating on the stock and recently lowered his price target from $70 to $54.

Lastly, Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian has remained neutral on TWTR stock and sees Jack Dorsey’s stepping down as “no minor point.” He also mentioned that Twitter investors need to see if the company’s efforts toward product development and engagement across the platform will result in user growth. Arounian recently lowered his price target for Twitter shares from $69 to $52.

Our Take

There’s no way to know for certain whether Twitter’s growth initiatives – which include adding live and on-demand video content – will increase Twitter’s bottom line. But from their coverage of TWTR stock, it appears that many analysts are feeling positive about Jack Dorsey’s resignation.

After all, with a new management team coming onboard, Twitter might make an abrupt about-face and fix the issues that have been weighing on its stock.

Still, despite the questions many analysts have about the company's future, big investment firms like Cathie Wood's Ark Invest are buying Twitter.

Ark bought 1.1 million shares of TWTR shortly after Jack Dorsey announced his departure. Wood said she was satisfied with new CEO Parag Agrawal’s vision for Twitter’s future. She also thinks the social media site is a powerful networking platform to interact especially with knowledge workers.

Wood is known for her remarkable track record of successful investments in growth and innovative companies. ARK's bet on Twitter may inspire other investors to do so, too.

