To The Moon: 2 Momentum Stocks To Watch This Week

Momentum trading is a strategy that involves buying stocks to capitalize on directional movements in stock prices. Although it is difficult to know when momentum starts and ends, monitoring the main discussion forums to identify potential highflyers could be an interesting strategy.

Today, we present two heavily discussed healthcare stocks on Reddit's top forums that may have momentum potential.

Petros Pharmaceuticals $PTPI

New York-based Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI is best known for its erectile disfunction drug Stendra. The company has a very modest $27 million market cap, and its stock price has quickly jumped from less than $2 last week to around $5 as of the writing of this article.

An annual meeting of shareholders will take place on December 22 in which the issuance of an additional 1.5 million shares will be voted. Share dilution can be seen as a bearish sign and may attracts shorts looking to bet against the stock.

One of the main topics of discussion among PTPI traders online is the low float volume. The stock has a 4 million float and average 10-day volume of 10.9 million shares. Also, data from Fintel suggests that only 40,000 of PTPI shares are currently available to borrow. Those willing to bet against the bears may be looking to squeeze shorts out of their position in an environment of limited liquidity.

However, PTPI still has modest short interest. Yahoo Finance data points at around 4% of short interest of the float as of November 14, while Ortex suggests that the number could be as high as 8%. Petros Pharmaceutical stock more than doubled in price by the end of Monday morning.

Figure 3: PTPI short interest history. Ortex

iSpecimen $ISPC

iSpecimen is also in the healthcare sector and helps life science researchers to find biospecimens through its cloud-based technology and database. iSpecimen stock ISPC currently has a $120 million market cap and traded at $22.60 at last check.

The company announced that it is developing COVID-19 testing platforms with the CDC and the U.S. military, driving a herd of bulls to the stock. Share price has skyrocketed 260% in the past five trading days alone, not without sharp ups and downs along the way. The newly discovered variant omicron probably helped to push this stock even higher recently.

Not unlike PTPI, retail investors also see the reduced float as an opportunity to pressure eventual short sellers out of the trade. The float is currently 2.4 million shares, and average 10-day volume sits at 22 million.

Increased trading volume alongside COVID-19 omicron news may be the major catalysts to watch. In addition, iSpecimen has announced a 1.75 million share private placement, which could add fuel to the bull vs. bear fire. ISPC traded higher Monday morning, up more than 30%.

