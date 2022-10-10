TLRY, SNDL, and CGC: One Small Step For Legalization, One Huge Leap For Cannabis Stocks

President Biden made an announcement saying he will pardon federal marijuana offenses in the U.S.

Even though President Biden's announcement is not a game-changer for cannabis yet, hopes for legalization in the not-so-distant future have been renewed.

President Biden Pardons Pot Offenders

October 6th was a historic day for the cannabis community. President Joe Biden made an announcement saying that he will pardon thousands of people for federal marijuana offenses. He also proposed an overhaul of federal drug policy. The President stated that marijuana’s classification within federal law does not make the slightest sense.

"There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions."

Biden said at the beginning of his term that he would seek the decriminalization of marijuana. However, the latest news from The White House suggests that President Joe Biden will not make any pro-legalization moves ahead of the midterm elections.

Cannabis stocks going up … and back down

As expected, the news was very well received in the cannabis community. Retail darlings stocks such as SNDL Growers (SNDL) - Get Sundial Growers Inc. Report and Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report rose 23% and 37% respectively. Tilray’s bullish performance came one day before reporting their first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2023.

Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report, meanwhile, was up 23%. That company's vice president, David Culver, commented on President Biden's announcement. Culver said that, by fulfilling his campaign pledges, Biden is making the right decision to heal the harms of the past and chart a responsible course for legalized cannabis markets in the future.

But the euphoria didn't last long. During the next day’s trading session, a selloff came in full force. SNDL fell almost 17%, Canopy fell 23%, and Tilray fell 16%. Many investors seemed to see the previous day's appreciation as an opportunity to lighten some of their deeply-red positions.

Plus, even though President Biden's announcement is bullish about developments in cannabis legalization at the federal level, there is still a long road ahead.

Biden's review through The United States Department of Health (HHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) will not necessarily result in the descheduling of cannabis. It may just move marijuana into a lower category under the Controlled Substances Act.

A bill that decriminalized marijuana - the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act - was passed in April of this year by the US House of Representatives for the second time. However, the MORE Act stalled out in the Senate.

Another bill determining the future of cannabis companies is the SAFE Banking Act, which would fling the gates wide open for large firms to invest in the cannabis space. Currently, US institutional investors cannot invest in stocks such as Tilray, SNDL, and Canopy Growth.

The good news for pot stocks is that the probability that federal legalization and other bills will become law is much higher under the current government administration than under previous ones.

Federal legalization would be a game changer for cannabis companies in general. However, as I have already written in some previous articles, considering their successful track record in the Canadian and European markets, I see Tilray as one step ahead of its competitors in becoming the biggest beneficiary of eventual US legalization.

Don't Inverse Cramer This Time

CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer is seen by many social media-oriented retail investors as a sort of pariah. Retail investors on social media often joke about inverting Cramer's investment recommendations, but now it has become a reality for a fund manager.

Tuttle Capital Management has filed a prospectus to create an ETF that will bet against stock recommendations made by Jim Cramer via its "Inverse Cramer ETF."

However, those who would have shrugged off Cramer's latest take on Tilray may have missed a good opportunity.

On Mad Money, in anticipation of Tilray's earnings, Cramer commented on the idea of buying TLRY shares as a sport of speculative bet during President Biden's administration.

Cramer also predicted that Tilray would also issue a bold statement on legalization, which did not occur; the real news came directly from President Biden. After a rollercoaster couple of days, the short-term impact on pot stocks remains to be seen, but Biden’s news certainly puts the industry on a more long-term bullish footing than it has seen in a while.

