Tilray will report Q1 FY2023 earnings and Mad Money's Jim Cramer looks at whether owning the stock during President Joe Biden's administration is a smart move.

Figure 1: Tilray Stock (TLRY): Jim Cramer Likes It During The Biden Administration CNBC

Cramer's Take on Tilray

During his Mad Money show, Jim Cramer highlighted Tilray's first-quarter FY2023 earnings scheduled for Friday, October 7. The Canadian cannabis company is expected to report a loss per share of $0.07 and revenues of $157.4 million – a drop of about 6% YoY.

Cramer expects the company to make a bold statement regarding the legalization of cannabis on earnings day. That being the case, he ponders whether Tilray would be a speculative stock worth holding not only now, but throughout Biden's administration.

The US President said, at the beginning of his term, that he would seek the decriminalization of marijuana. However, the latest news from The White House suggests that President Joe Biden will not make any pro-legalization moves ahead of the midterm elections.

In September, Biden’s press secretary declared that he has nothing new to report in the coming weeks.

Tilray: a bit of context

Tilray is the market leader in Canada, where cannabis use is already legalized. The company also owns well-positioned brands in the U.S., such as SweetWater Brewing Co, Breckenridge Distillery, and Manitoba Harvest.

In addition, Tilray partially acquired MedMen, a company that has high penetration in the retail cannabis market in the US. According to Tilray's CEO Irwin Simon, MedMen will be key for Tilray to become the market leader in the US when legalization occurs.

What Federal Legalization Could Mean For Tilray

Legalization would be a game changer not only for Tilray but for cannabis companies in general. With Democratic control in the Senate, hopes that legalization would finally take place have been high since last year.

However, despite a theoretically more favorable political landscape, getting a meaningful cannabis bill passed into law has been quite a challenge.

In early April of this year, the US House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, a bill that would decriminalize marijuana. This was the second time that the bill passed the House. The first time, in 2020, the MORE Act stalled out in the Senate.

The SAFE Banking Act, which would allow institutions to invest in Tilray and other cannabis stocks, has also not become law yet. The bill would fling the gates wide open for large firms to invest in the cannabis space.

To keep the company growing, the SAFE Banking Act is seen as critical by Tilray executives, since the company needs funds to cover its acquisitions and pay down debt.

Should You Consider Owning TLRY?

The good news is that, even though government regulation has evolved very slowly in recent years under President Biden's administration, federal legalization of cannabis is more likely to occur soon than under previous administrations.

If legalization is indeed on the horizon, Tilray stands to be a major beneficiary. In addition to its dominance in the Canadian market, the company’s recent acquisitions and its track record at executing well in Canada and Europe suggest that Tilray could leap ahead of its competitors globally.

Dip buyers might be tempted to place a bet here. Should TLRY ever return to its current 52-week high, the upside potential from here is a whopping 340%. Even if the climb takes five years, for example, the annual returns in this case would be a respectable 35%.

That said, there is considerable risk to owning Tilray. As the company itself points out, the business is dependent on regulatory approvals, licenses, and timely renewals. Unfavorable changes in commercial legalization may impact Tilray's ability to conduct business and expand.

There are other risks that should not be ignored. Tilray holds 6.2 million outstanding warrants worth $4.76 that will not expire until 2025. This could cause significant dilution for shareholders.

Moreover, regulatory risks, taxes, and stiff competition from other Canadian LPs (such as Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report) and well-established American MSOs (such as Green Thumb, Curaleaf, Verano, and more) could dampen the company's prospects.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)