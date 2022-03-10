The 3 Best Indian Stocks, According to Wall Street

If you're looking to diversify your portfolio with companies based outside the U.S., India is a good place to look.

Indian stocks have shown a lot of volatility in recent years. But the Indian economy has demonstrated a rapid capacity for growth. India boasts a highly skilled workforce, lower operating costs, and a large and growing consumer base.

Below, we list three Indian stocks that are good buying opportunities, according to Wall Street. These stocks are all traded on U.S. exchanges.

MakeMyTrip

The Gurugram-based online travel company MakeMyTrip (MMYT) - Get MakeMyTrip Ltd. Report currently has a market cap of $2.2 billion. The company operates in India and in the U.S., as well as some other Asian countries and Latin America.

Figure 1: The Gurugram-based online travel company MakeMyTrip MMYT currently has a market cap of $2.2 billion. LinkedIn

Like the entire tourism, aviation, and hospitality sector, MakeMyTrip was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its shares depreciated by more than 60% in April 2020.

However, after reaching an all-time low, the stock's recovery was exponential. MMYT shares grew 237% by early 2021 to $39 per share. Currently, its shares are valued at $21, more than 40% below their March 2021 peaks.

The last big spike in MakeMyTrip's share price occured in November 2021, when the company announced a partnership that allowed MakeMyTrip to list its travel services on the Amazon India website.

The consensus on Wall Street is currently bullish on MakeMyTrip, with a moderate buy recommendation. Based on three analyst ratings over the past three months, MakeMyTrip stock has a median price target of $32.67, suggesting an upside of 55% for the next 12 months.

Although he's skeptical about MMYT's current valuation, Morgan Stanley analyst Gaurav Rateria recently began coverage of the stock with a neutral recommendation. However, he set a price target of $29 — which would be an upside of nearly 40%. The analyst believes that the company's short-term margin improvement will be gradual as costs normalize due to the travel sector's reopening-led recovery.

WNS Holdings

Mumbai-based WNS Holdings (WNS) - Get WNS (Holdings) Ltd. Report offers data processing and outsourcing to industries ranging from insurance, telecom, travel, and leisure to banking and financial services. The company currently has a market cap of $3.9 billion.

Figure 2: Mumbai-based WNS Holdings WNS offers data processing and outsourcing to industries ranging from insurance, telecom, travel, and leisure to banking and financial services. MarchTech Series

WNS Holdings has been drawing attention due to its strong financial record. It has reported a consecutive earnings beat since 2018 and a consecutive revenue beat since 2019. Also, WNS has increased its revenues at over 15% per quarter in the past three quarters.

Therefore, the Wall Street consensus is very positive when it comes to WNS. With a strong buy rating based on five analysts over the past three months, WNS stock has an average price target of $101 — implying an upside of nearly 26%, based on its current price of $80.52 per share.

The solid earnings results demonstrated by the company is the main reason why Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane is bullish on WNS with a buy recommendation and a price target of $97, implying a 20% upside. According to the analyst, strong demand has allowed WNS to gain new customers and expand its current relationships vertically.

Infosys

Bengaluru-based IT services giant Infosys (INFY) - Get Infosys Ltd. Report has a current market cap of $98 billion and has been trading in the NYSE since 2012. The company provides technology consulting solutions ranging from banking solutions to artificial intelligence, insurance, and e-commerce platforms.

Figure 3: Bengaluru-based IT services giant Infosys INFY has a current market cap of $98 billion and has been trading in the NYSE since 2012. The Indian Express

As a software and technology company, it is present in an industry with enormous future potential. The company has shown itself to be well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand in the sector, based on its financial condition and profitability.

Infosys has a high valuation multiple, trading at a P/E ratio of 34 times, compared to the sector average of 19 times. But because it's a technology stock, its valuation is based primarily on the potential and demand of its technology, rather than on its revenues.

Thus, Infosys stock is a moderate buy, according to 10 Wall Street analysts offering their ratings for the last three months. Still, INFY has an average price target of $27.6, which suggests an upside of almost 19% from its current $23.80 share price.

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri is a strong bull on the company, having added Infosys to his Best Ideas List based on the fundamentals that the company offers. Katri considers the company well placed to benefit from industry growth, because it continues to accelerate its topline growth rates and has been keeping its margins steady.

The analyst also believes that, thanks to the recent dip — which was caused by macroeconomic instability and caused INFY to fall as much as 20% — Infosys stock is an excellent buy. He estimates a fair price on Infosys shares at $30, which implies an upside of almost 30%.

