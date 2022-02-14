Tesla stock (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report kicked off the new week in recovery mode. After losing about one-fifth of their market value in the first few weeks of 2022, shares climbed on Monday, February 14.

Wall Street Memes looks at why the stock showed signs of life, and whether this rebound can be the early innings of a more sustainable recovery.

Figure 1: Tesla Stock: A Super Bowl Winner Tesla

TSLA: riding Super Bowl momentum

If heavy investments in advertising campaigns can be used as a barometer of what’s to come next, then get ready for the age of electric vehicles. With Super Bowl ads costing an estimated $7 million per 30-second slot, automakers seem to be betting big on the EV revolution.

It started with the traditional car companies. Despite a reported shortage of inventory, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report boasted its lineup of electric cars that ranged from pickup trucks to concept autonomous vehicles. BMW, Hyundai and Kia also made an appearance at halftime.

The EV maker that possibly caught the attention of most people on Super Bowl day was Volvo’s Polestar. Its slick “no blah blah blah” campaign for the Polestar 2 took a swipe at rivals Tesla (“no conquering Mars”), Volkswagen (“no dieselgate”) and others.

A rising tide

Interestingly, Tesla and many of its top-of-mind rivals that traded sharply higher on Monday did not even buy Super Bowl commercial slots. In my view, they all benefited from a “rising tide” effect that caused consumers and investors to turn their heads towards the EV space at large.

Those who have been paying attention know that electric vehicles are likely to be the next winners in the automotive space. The EV market is forecasted to double in size every three years through 2026 at least. And according to the IEA, the massive US market has barely started to move the needle yet.

Maybe the Super Bowl helped to reinforce the idea above and to bring less attentive investors closer to the center of the conversation. By midday on February 14, TSLA had gained nearly $20 billion in market value, while Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report stocks climbed nearly 10%.

It is worth mentioning that the football event may not have been the only tailwind for Tesla stock on Monday. It was also reported that the company would increase production capacity at its Shanghai Giga factory to over 1 million units in the next few years.

Buy TSLA after the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl may have been a bullish development for the EV space. However, I do not think that the positive knee-jerk reaction will be much more than short-lived enthusiasm.

Fundamentally, electric vehicles seem to be staring down a long path to growth ahead, and that’s the good news. With crude oil and gas prices rising sharply, the case for EV ownership could even gain strength among consumers.

The bad news is that the stock market has not reacted well at all to a few developments in early 2022, namely (1) the prospect for much higher interest rates and (2) geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe. These headwinds are likely to persist, for now.

So, I believe it may be premature to bet on the Super Bowl helping to set a floor for Tesla stock. Most likely, shares will face volatility in the short term due to the couple of factors listed above. Hopefully, the stock will eventually find its way north again, driven by strong industry fundamentals.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)