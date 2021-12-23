Tesla Soars Again: Stock Has “Meme DNA”

On December 22, Tesla stock (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report bounced back towards $1,000 per share, climbing as high as 8% mid-session on Wednesday. The main reason? An interview in which CEO Elon Musk suggested that his stock selling in 2021 had come to an end.

Figure 1: Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. Twitter

Sure, Tesla is currently the most important player in the electric vehicle revolution, and the company seems to have a bright future ahead. Yet, Wall Street Memes believes that the EV maker’s stock has “meme DNA”. We explain why below, and what investors should keep in mind.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 2 Meme Stocks to Watch as We Head Into the New Year)

What happened?

TSLA shares, valued at roughly $1 trillion, have swung wildly since November. Yes, the general mood of the market may have something to do with Tesla stock’s increased volatility and bearish momentum. But a company-specific factor that has also played a major role is Elon Musk’s recent selling spree.

The CEO disposed of “10% of [his] starting position when he publicly announced his intention” to sell TSLA stock, early last month. However, notice that the selling had nothing to do with the CEO’s lack of confidence in the business. Instead, the transactions have been motivated by taxes that Elon Musk will need to pay on exercised options this year.

Despite lack of a good-enough business justification, investors seem to have been dumping TSLA alongside the chief officer. The stock declined nearly 20% from the start of November 2021 until only two days ago, causing about $200 billion in market value to vanish into thin air.

TSLA has “meme DNA”

December 22 was certainly not the first time that Tesla stock gained or lost 5% or more on a single day for reasons that are not at all central to the business fundamentals. Below is a quick list that comes to mind, which encompasses the past couple of years alone:

On November 18 of last year, TSLA jumped 10.2%. The main reason was the rumor that a “big investor” had been buying into the stock — and that Warren Buffett was the main suspect (hint: he was not).

On August 31 of 2020, TSLA spiked 12.6%. Why? Because the 5-to-1 split was about to be executed. As I have mentioned before, stock splits are not supposed to be value-adding events.

On May 1, as the markets still recovered from the COVID-19 bear, TSLA sank 10.3%. This was due to Elon Musk tweeting that his company’s stock price was “too high” (fun fact: he was dead wrong, as TSLA has already climbed 600% from those levels).

The ups and downs in the share price that often feels random is the reason why, in my view, Tesla has “meme DNA” — even if it may be a stretch to call TSLA an outright “meme stock”.

TSLA bulls: keep the following in mind

Those who own TSLA today or choose to buy it soon should be well aware that this is a very jittery stock. Over the past five years, the annual volatility in the S&P 500 (SPY) has been about 15%. Tesla’s volatility, on the other hand, has been about four times larger, at 60%!

So, the more conservative investor might want to do one of two things: (1) not invest in TSLA at all, or (2) own only small quantities of it. The more aggressive growth investor and the shorter-term traders, on the other hand, are likely to be pleased by the zigzagging in Tesla stock that I believe will continue in the foreseeable future.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Teladoc Stock: Is Cathie Wood’s Meme Stock a Buy?)

Twitter speaks

Tesla stock’s annual volatility in the past 5 years (around 60%!) has been four times higher than that of the S&P 500. How much TSLA should growth investors own in their portfolios?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)