The S&P 500 (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report entered bear market territory on June 13 after the Consumer Price Report showed the highest rate of inflation in the U.S. in four decades.

Scion Asset Management founder Michael J. Burry, the guy who "called" the 2008 subprime crisis and inspired the book and film The Big Short, is one of the biggest bears on the American economy. He has forecast another market crash in 2022.

Is Burry right again?

Figure 1: SPY: Is Michael Burry Right Again About a Market Crash? WireImage

Burry Predicts Chaos (Again)

Michael Burry uses the Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report platform from time to time to publicly reveal some of his positions regarding the future of the markets. He has already explained that he often deletes his tweets and restricts access to his account to prevent hyped-up interpretations of his posts.

In his latest tweet, Burry reinforced his bearishness on the S&P 500:

Looking at some of his past tweets, it's clear that Burry has long been warning that a market crash was coming.

According to an old tweet Burry posted in March, which he later deleted, the Scion Asset Management manager believes that the S&P 500 rebounded too quickly and disproportionately from the COVID-19 crash in 2020, compared to other market crashes. As such, Burry predicts a drop of more than 50% for the next few years.

Figure 2: Michael Burry's tweet from May 5, 2022. Twitter

Also, Burry says that stocks are expected to fall much more than they already have. When comparing the trading performance of giants such as Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, and JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JP Morgan Chase & Co. Report in periods after the big crises, he wrote that "enough takes time."

Figure 3: Michael Burry's tweet from May 11, 2022. Twitter

This time, Michael Burry predicts the situation will be worse than any crisis in the past. The investor believes that the confluence of damaging factors for the economy has reached a higher peak in 2021 than any other crisis since the dot-com bubble. According to Burry, 2022 should be a "plane crash" for the economy:

Retail Investors Focus on SPY Trading

With very few assets performing in the green in bear market periods, the main investment discussion targets of retail investors on social media platforms focus on the S&P 500 ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report.

Michael Burry's predictions certainly have considerable power to influence sentiment in the markets, especially among retail investors. Burry already hit the bull's-eye once in 2008 during the subprime crisis. His track record for predicting market crashes is respectable, so any observation coming from him is highly regarded.

However, the general feeling is not one of total pessimism. Even with all the skepticism surrounding the bear market and a potential market crash, many investors believe that it might be a good time to buy on the downside.

Jim Cramer, for example, sees a very negative setup but does not believe in the destruction of the markets. Cramer believes that now is a good time to scoop up bargains:

Dan Ives at Wedbush also doesn't necessarily believe in a market collapse. According to the tech analyst, he believes that the current bear market will mark a clear difference between the “haves and have-nots.” Thus, choosing the best companies by comparing fundamentals is the best strategy for navigating these turbulent seas.

Investors are waiting on the Fed's monetary policy announcement today. Although the consequences will likely be negative in the short term, the Fed's efforts to stanch inflation as soon as possible should dictate the mood of the markets.

The bulls are left to settle for a view that, in the long run, the stock market will always rise, even if this is complicated and requires nerves of steel.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)