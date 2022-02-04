Snap Stock Trades Like A Meme: Buy The Enthusiasm?

On February 3, Snap stock (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report took it in the chin. Shares of the social media company fell over 20% on the back of Meta's disastrous earnings day. Market sentiment turned sour towards peers such as Snap and Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report.

But after the closing bell, Snap reported its Q4 earnings. Sentiment turned on a dime. SNAP shares “snapped back” and climbed as much as 60% after hours. They opened the February 4 session higher by 50%.

Figure 1: SNAP performance on Feb. 4 pre-market. Google Finance

Snap’s volatile trading behavior resembles a meme stock — even though few would consider it a “classic” case, like AMC or GameStop. Here is why Snap has been trading wildly.

Meta drags social media and tech stocks

Meta's disastrous Q4 earnings raised serious questions about the company's business model and near-term momentum. The company reported a modest drop in the number of active users for the first time in its history.

Meta is a Big Tech company with a current market cap of almost $900 billion. As one of the 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, FB is heavily traded and has substantial influence on the stock market.

This is not to mention the direct peers in social media and internet spaces. When investors saw the risk and uncertainty in Meta's numbers, they probably felt compelled to shed exposure to smaller peers, including Snap and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report.

Figure 2: FB, SNAP, PINS and TWTR performance in a 5-day period. Google Finance

However, these panic-driven movements are not always consistent with the fundamentals of all tech and growth companies. See below Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' commentary on the impact of Meta on tech stocks:

Snap Q4 earnings: faster than expected recovery

Now, looking specifically at Snap's reported Q4 results, the social media company reported an easy beat on EPS of $0.22 compared to the $0.10 estimated by the market. It also topped revenue expectations by reporting $1.3 billion versus the estimated $1.2 billion.

The highlight was the positive outlook in daily active users (DAU), a key metric for social media companies. Snap is assuming 328 million to 330 million versus 327.8 million expected. Even with considerable macro headwinds, Snap managed to attract advertisers to an all-time high.

Figure 3: Snap revenue and DAU. Snap Investor Relations

An important detail in Snap's narrative pertained to the impact of Apple ID for Advertisers (IDFA). As a recap, iOS offers its users the ability to limit ad tracking, which hurts advertisers trying to deliver personalized ads.

Snap reported that its Direct Response advertising business has started to recover from the impact of the iOS policy changes faster. While this is good news, Snap believes that it will still take a couple of quarters for the business to fully regain its footing.

What's next for Snap?

Social media companies have been struggling to adjust their advertising models to the new realities of IDFA. Judging by DAU growth and engagement worldwide, Snap seems to be doing a much better job than “big brother” Meta Platforms..

This is probably what drove investors to the stock again, especially after the sharp (and possibly unjustified) February 3 drop. But today, priced 50% higher than yesterday and still 15% above February 1 levels, the brief buy-the-dip opportunity has closed. It remains to be seen if, at $37 per share, SNAP is still a good deal for the long term.

