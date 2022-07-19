Should You Buy Tesla Stock Ahead of Earnings?

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report second-quarter (Q2) earnings report is just around the corner. The company will release its results on July 19 after the market closes.

Suffering from several headwinds, including supply-chain disruptions and the risk of recession, Tesla shares are already down nearly 40% in 2022 alone.

Could the Q2 earnings release be a good opportunity for Tesla to reverse its poor performance in the first half of the year?

Tesla's Q2 Deliveries Below Consensus, but June Production Prevailed

Although Tesla hasn't released detailed financial guidance for the upcoming quarter, the company made it clear in its outlook that its main goal is to increase manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible.

Over the long term, the company expects to achieve average annual growth of 50% in vehicle deliveries.

On July 2, Tesla released Q2 delivery numbers that were below market expectations. Wall Street had forecast 282,291 vehicles, but in reality, Tesla delivered only 254,696 electric vehicles (EVs).

This miss was particularly troubling, given that the consensus had already lowered expectations due to global supply-chain troubles and lockdowns in China.

Figure 2: Tesla's Q2 production and deliveries data. Tesla's IR

However, after the delivery report, Tesla shares rallied nearly 10%, indicating investors weren't particularly concerned.

And the Q2 production numbers — especially for June, when Tesla reached an all-time monthly production record — could be a positive sign for investors moving forward.

Tesla's Q2 Financial Data Preview

Taking a look at the company's financials, Tesla needs to report 25% year-over-year growth to beat earnings-per-share expectations of $1.82.

In terms of revenues, experts anticipate 42% year-over-year growth, which would imply around $17 billion.

Tesla made clear in its outlook that it continues to execute initiatives to reduce the high costs of its operations. It also expects hardware-related profits to be accompanied by an acceleration of software-related profits.

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy believes that Tesla's Q2 gross margins have been hit hard by lockdowns in China, and that this may worry investors. Levy expects margins to come in around 23%, which would be about 7% below what was reported in Q1.

Regarding Tesla's cash position, the company claims that it has enough liquidity to fund its product roadmap, its long-term production expansion capacity, and other costs.

However, macro pressures and the risk of an impending recession may lead Tesla investors to look more cautiously at its free cash flow (FCF) data. In Q1, Tesla reported FCF of $2.2 billion, half-a-billion dollars lower than in Q4.

Is Tesla a Buy?

Considering that Tesla's vehicle delivery and production data — a main driver for the stock — has already been released, there should be no more major news for Q2 that could send Tesla's stock in either direction.

For the long term, the Wall Street consensus is mostly bullish on Tesla shares.

For example, Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas thinks TSLA is a buy based on its EV sales and "continued leadership." In addition, he also thinks Tesla's solar, energy, robotics, and other businesses should add durability to the company's growth.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter believes that Tesla investors' fears about the risk of competition from traditional automakers are exaggerated.

However, Bank of America analyst John Murphy, noting that Q2 deliveries came in below the consensus, believes that the competitive environment is increasing, and that it remains uncertain whether Tesla will remain a dominant player.

