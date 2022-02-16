Roblox stock (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report could not resist a double revenue-and-earnings miss on Tuesday, February 15. Shares of the tech company, one that is widely considered a key player in the metaverse revolution, sank 15% after releasing its earnings report.

On Wednesday, RBLX should trade down 50%-plus from the November 2021 peak as the stock dangerously approaches the late January 2022 all-time low. Yet, while shares have been down, they may not be out, as the company’s growth story continues to unfold.

Figure 1: Roblox Stock After Earnings: Down, But Not Out Roblox

RBLX: earnings recap

Roblox missed expectations on the key Q4 P&L metrics. Revenues of $569 million increased a whopping 83.5% YOY, but they still failed to meet consensus by an equally surprising $213 million. Net loss of 25 cents per share was quite a bit worse than projected.

Having said the above, it is hard to make a strong argument against growth in Roblox’s key operating metrics. These tend to matter most to a company faced with so much long-term opportunity in gaming and the metaverse.

For instance, daily active users increased by a healthy 33%, while engagement grew 28%. For comparison, the first number compares quite favorably to other internet and social media companies in Q4: Meta’s 5%, Twitter’s 10% and Snap’s 20%.

Also, Roblox continues to be cash-flow positive, which is quite a feat for a growth company that is still expected to produce negative net earnings through 2025 at least. Free cash flow in the quarter reached $77 million. As a result, Roblox now has $3 billion in cash on hand.

RBLX: why so bearish?

Roblox seems to check the right boxes for those looking to invest in the most likely tech innovators and disruptors in the market.

The company’s virtual worlds that help to connect users online via a more immersive and interactive environment are at the core of the metaverse opportunity. Who knows, maybe the very decent usage growth observed recently has not even begun to tell the full story.

Regarding earnings day, maybe the market got a bit too excited during the trading hours, when RBLX gained a solid 7% in market cap ahead of the closing bell. After-earnings reaction may have been a “sell the news” event.

Also, there is quite a bit of the 50%-plus selloff of the past three months that may have little or nothing to do with Roblox itself. The market environment has been tough for growth stocks lately, but these macro headwinds are unlikely to last for many years.

All of the above seems bullish for a buy-the-dip move here. But at the same time, despite hovering near all-time lows, Roblox stock still trades at a very rich 2022 price-to-sales ratio of 12.7 times. We can’t even talk about P/E until net losses turn into profits, but only after 2025.

Definitely, investing in RBLX stock today is a high-stakes game that involves massive risks and sizable, long-term opportunities.

Twitter speaks

On one hand, Roblox stands to benefit from the massive opportunities in gaming and the metaverse. On the other, price-to-sales of nearly 13x and projected net losses through at least 2025 suggest blatant overvaluation. So, is RBLX a buy after earnings?

