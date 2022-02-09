It is hard to find a multi-billion dollar market cap name that has had such a wild ride as Peloton stock (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report. Shares have barely gained any ground so far in 2022 and remain sharply down from the early 2021 peak. Yet, gains in February alone have approached 40%.

In the face of intense volatility and outsized gains that followed painful losses, what should investors and traders do? Wall Street Memes discusses the opportunities and pitfalls of owning or trading PTON shares.

Figure 1: Peloton Stock Trades Like A Meme, Here’s What To Do The Republic

PTON: a wild ride

Long-term holders of Peloton stock do not have much to celebrate. The New York City-based fitness company went public in September 2019, when it traded at around $25 per share. Since then, PTON has been up 50%, just as much as the S&P 500 — but with much more intense ups and downs along the way.

Peloton peaked in January 2021 at $167 per share. Investors who bought into the at-home workout frenzy of the early pandemic months, even as COVID-19 vaccines began to roll out, have paid dearly. From the top, PTON sank as much as 87% to reach a bottom of $24 only two weeks ago.

Fundamentally, Peloton is in a bit of trouble. The decline in usage and revenues illustrated below (pre-fiscal Q2) helps to explain why PTON shares crumbled after having reached a stratospheric trailing P/E of over 500 times and price-to-sales of around 20 times in late 2020.

Figure 2: Peloton's quarterly total revenue and connected fitness quarterly workouts. Peloton's earnings release

Peloton’s fundamentals still iffy

In my view, not much about Peloton’s business has changed to justify the stock having rallied so strongly in February. As recently as November 2021, the company delivered pitiful revenue guidance and warned about “supply chain constraints and commodity cost pressures”.

On February 8, the company released fiscal Q2 results. While quarterly workouts and total revenues recovered sequentially, Peloton still recorded massive EBITDA and net losses, triggering the company to announce deep cost cutting initiatives.

The outlook did not look very encouraging either. Full year 2022 revenue guidance of $3.75 billion at the midpoint of the range missed consensus $4.22 billion by a mile and a half.

Peloton sees growth in connected fitness subscription decelerating to 29% vs. 114% as of the end of fiscal 2021. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA loss for fiscal 2022 could reach as high as a whopping $675 million.

So, why is PTON spiking?

The key reasons why Peloton stock has been doing so well in February are (1) involvement by an activist investor who has asked the board to fire the CEO, and (2) mounting rumors of an acquisition, including by Big Tech giants Amazon and Apple.

Sure, some optimism towards a business turnaround may have played a role in sparking bullishness, especially after Peloton unveiled its restructuring plan. But it is more likely that PTON shares have been driven higher by momentum and some retail investor FOMO, as the stock now ranks near the top among the most popular tickers on Reddit.

Even short squeezing may have been a factor here. According to Yahoo Finance, around 13% of the float has been shorted, which is a significant ratio for such a large company. This is yet another sign that Peloton may be in the middle of a meme-like rally this month.

Own PTON?

The final and most important question is: should investors and traders own Peloton stock, even after the most recent spike in share price? My suggestion is that both should tread very carefully, if not avoid the stock altogether.

From a long-term investment perspective, Peloton still has quite a bit to prove to its shareholders. The pandemic offered a perfect setup for the fitness company to thrive. Without the stay-at-home tailwinds, it is hard to tell if Peloton can run a viable and profitable business.

From a trading perspective, share price movements have been very erratic: down 13% in the first two days of February, then up 53% in the following three trading sessions. Miss the entry and exit points by a few hours, and the trade can turn sour quickly.

For these reasons, I would much rather watch this interesting story unfold than commit money to it. Those who disagree should at least be prepared for volatility and the risk of sizable losses.

Twitter speaks

After sinking as much as 87% from the historical peak, Peloton stock has been on a tear in February. What do you think happens next to PTON?

