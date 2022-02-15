Software platform development company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, February 17, before the market opens.

Palantir stock caught the market's attention with its aggressive growth of more than 230% in the months following its IPO in October 2020. But now Palantir shares are only 44% above their initial price.

With tough growth comps and amid an unfavorable macroeconomic scenario, Palantir comes into Q4 with prospects of beating market expectations and reversing its poor stock performance.

Here's what to expect for Palantir earnings

Figure 1: Palantir Stock Q4 Earnings: A Turning Point Opportunity? Shutterstock.com

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Should You Buy Nvidia Ahead of Earnings?)

What to Expect for Q4

To beat market expectations, Palantir needs to report earnings per share (EPS) above 4 cents, which is 36% above what it reported in the same quarter last year. However, even with a more modest EPS consensus, to beat market consensus on revenue, Palantir needs to report numbers above $418 million, which would imply 30% year-over-year growth.

According to guidance provided in Q3, Palantir management expects revenues to be $418 million in Q4, along with a margin operation of 22% – which is a drop, compared to the 30% reported in Q3.

Figure 2: Palantir Q4 and full year 2021 outlook. Palantir Investor Relations

In the last five quarters, Palantir has consistently reported revenue growth and beat market expectations. The reason for this is due particularly to the robust partnerships it has been promoting in its pipeline. In Q3 alone, there were 54 deals closed for at least $1 million, 10 of which were at least over $10 million.

During Q4 alone, Palantir closed deals with Merck, Kinder Morgan (KMI) - Get Kinder Morgan Inc Class P Report, and MSP Recovery. Such relevant deals are in line with the expectation that the company has achieved 30% revenue growth.

Also, stay tuned for some important discussions during the earnings report – in particular, partnerships with new companies, mainly cryptocurrency related.

We're waiting for updates on the company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) big data solution, Palantir Foundry, and Foundry for Crypto, which uses data gathered across blockchains to detect fraud and prevent money laundering.

If there's an increase in the number of Foundry subscribers, that could be a stock mover.

Should You Buy Palantir Stock Now?

Sentiment about Palantir has been extremely bearish for at least three months, as its shares have plummeted more than 50%. The main reason for this is the general impact of the high inflationary environment and macroeconomic uncertainty, especially in relation to growth and tech stocks.

Tough growth comps also haven't helped the valuation of the stock lately. As the stock has fallen 62% off its historical peak, its current valuation at a P/E ratio of 74 times (compared to the sector average of 21 times) still seems stretched according to the market. That's especially the case when you consider that Palantir forecasts 30% compound annual revenue growth until 2025.

Figure 3: PLTR valuation grade. Seeking Alpha

However, from a technology and business fundamentals point of view, Palantir may surprise us. It has capacity to deliver revenue growth above 30%, mainly through new business partnerships and new markets with the penetration of its Foundry platform.

An excited earnings beat, along with some new updates on its commercial business, could be a turning point for Palantir stock. But keep in mind that the current macro scenario is unfavorable for stocks with Palantir's profile. It might take a long time before it returns to the levels seen at the beginning of 2021.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Tesla Stock: A Super Bowl Winner)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)