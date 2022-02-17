NVIDIA Stock Post-Earnings: Bears Are Likely Wrong

While watching CNBC after the closing bell, on February 16, I noticed that NVIDIA stock (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report quickly headed lower by 2% in after hours trading. I thought that the chip and software maker had just posted disappointing fiscal Q4 earnings or guidance. But I was very wrong.

On the back of very solid results and outlook, NVDA pulled back modestly. I believe that the market is underestimating the company’s fundamentals and growth potential, as shares continue to trade more than 20% below all-time highs.

The host of CNBC’s Mad Money, Jim Cramer, seems to agree with me:

NVDA: earnings recap

The Santa Clara, California-based tech company delivered massive revenue growth of nearly 53%. Shockingly, this was on top of an already impressive 61% increase posted this time last year and 41% in fiscal Q4 of 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

Strength came from both gaming and data center, NVIDIA’s two largest segments at between $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion in revenues each. Gaming grew 37% YOY, a deceleration from the prior three quarters, and DC revenue growth accelerated to a whopping 71%.

While different themes have been playing out across the tech space, NVIDIA seems to benefit from nearly all of them. For instance, strength in GPUs has been riding the tailwinds in gaming, while the need for AI to power cloud and other internet applications has been a major positive factor for NVIDIA’s compute systems.

Rich GAAP gross margin of 65.4% expanded by more than two percentage points YOY. The sharp increases in both revenues and gross profits allowed for P&L leverage, causing GAAP op profit of $3 billion to nearly double over last year.

All accounted for, non-GAAP EPS landed at $1.32, which was about a dime better than expectations. This was NVIDIA’s widest net earnings beat since early 2018.

And NVIDIA’s growth story is far from over. Looking forward into fiscal Q1, the management team guided for revenues that beat consensus lavishly: $8.1 billion at the midpoint of the range against consensus of $7.3 billion. The guidance also looked good further down the P&L.

Bearish reaction is hard to justify

To be fair, the market’s bearish reaction to NVIDIA’s earnings report was timid. NVDA stock did not fall apart: it only failed to gain traction after the company’s business-as-usual, all-round beat that was the 12th consecutive one. Also, remember that NVDA share price has already increased tenfold in the past five years alone.

But this is a case in which rising stock price has only (barely) kept up with improved fundamentals. For example, non-GAAP EPS increased nearly three fold between fiscal 2018 and last year, while revenues nearly doubled. And the growth runway ahead looks promising.

NVIDIA stock is not necessarily a bargain. Current-year P/E of about 50 times still looks rich in an environment of inflation and rising interest rates that tends to pressure valuation multiples.

But on the other hand, share price has already de-risked 20% from the November 2021 peak. I find it unlikely the stock of a company exposed to the right growth trends in the tech sector will fail to, eventually, catch up with all-time highs and climb further from that point.

