On February 16, Nvidia reported outstanding January quarter results and an encouraging outlook for the next period. Yet, Nvidia stock (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report sold off sharply, declining as much as 8.5% by mid-morning on Thursday.

The overwhelmingly bearish reaction to the solid print caught me by surprise. Apparently, I was not alone, as Wall Street analysts seemed largely upbeat about the company’s performance too.

Figure 1: Nvidia Stock: Even The Experts Are Stunned Getty Images

NVDA: tone is bullish

According to TipRanks, the sell side has been — and remains — very bullish towards NVDA. The consensus rating is a strong buy, and not a single analyst believes that the stock is a sell. Average upside opportunity is a very respectable 45%.

John Vinh, from KeyBanc, was at least satisfied with the results, considering industry-wide supply chain issues. He then seemed encouraged that even those headwinds should weaken in the second half of 2022. The analyst sees 43% upside opportunity.

Even more impressed was Credit Suisse’s John Pitzer, who believes in 63% gains ahead. His summary of Nvidia’s performance was highly supportive of the bull thesis:

“While quarterly results are important markers, they do little to encapsulate the opportunity-set NVDA has created — a comprehensive solution that spans silicon, system and software supporting what we see is the largest TAM expansion and valuegrab opportunity in all of technology.”

Then, there were the incredulous analysts. Chris Rolland, of Susquehanna, was “confused by the muted after-hours reaction” on February 16, which turned into a full-blown selloff the next day. Cowen’s Matthew Ramsay seemed to suggest that investors were nitpicking the results too much.

There have been a couple of theories tossed around as to why the market reacted as it did to Nvidia’s numbers. Sequential growth in the data center, the company’s crown jewel for now, was virtually flat. Maybe investors expected more from this segment.

Also, profitability may have disappointed a bit. Keep in mind, a rich GAAP gross margin of over 65% expanded YOY, while GAAP op profit just about doubled. Still, maybe the massive revenue growth of 53% warranted better economies of scale and P&L leverage, at least to some.

Our take on NVDA

To reiterate, I am about as baffled as the analysts cited above. Nvidia delivered near-flawless results, and I don’t think that investors should have expected much more. Based on this, I think that the post-earnings selloff helps to widen the window of opportunity to buy NVDA on the dip.

However, I also believe that the equity market’s behavior on February 17 may have played an important role. The Nasdaq 100 dropped nearly 3%, driven by the confluence of macro-level fears: inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, high valuations, etc.

In my view, the selloff in NVDA shares can be better justified from a broad market angle. The near-term pressures, however, should have very little to do with Nvidia’s fundamentals and longer-term growth opportunities.

In my opinion, Nvidia stock is a stronger buy today than it was moments before its fiscal Q4 earnings report hit the wire.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)