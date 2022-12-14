So far in 2022, shares of Nvidia have plunged more than 40%, but Wall Street experts think it could gain 11% in the next 12 months.

Analysts cite everything from the company's workaround for China export rules to its artificial intelligence products as reasons to be bullish.

Figure 1: NVIDIA Stock Could Rise Over 10%, Says Wall Street The Verge

Wall Street Is Still Bullish on Nvidia

So far in 2022, shares of computer chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report have tumbled about 40% to $171 per share. But it's been worse. In October, the stock fell as much as 60%, reaching a 52-week low of $108 per share.

Nvidia is certainly not a stock that trades at modest valuation multiples. Its current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 72 times may seem far from a bargain.

That said, several factors have hit the company's share price hard over the year — from the end of COVID pandemic tailwinds to the dramatic cryptocurrency crash.

But despite all the bad news, Wall Street analysts continue to be bullish on Nvidia. According to TipRanks, NVDA remains a "strong buy" among the 27 analysts who have covered the stock over the past three months.

Their consensus is a price target of $201 per share — which would represent upside potential of nearly 20% from current share-price levels.

Let's take a look at why some Wall Street analysts continue to be optimistic about the chip maker's stock.

Figure 2: NVDA analyst ratings. TipRanks

Export Restrictions Can't Hold Nvidia Down

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh has set a $230 price target on Nvidia, citing the company's ability to offset export restrictions to China.

In August, the U.S. government announced a new license requirement for U.S. companies exporting A100 chips to China and Russia.

The ensuing $702 million write-down of A100 chips contributed to Nvidia's earnings per share (EPS) miss in the previous quarter.

However, Nvidia has now managed to work around the rule change with alternative A800 chips.

"We are encouraged with results/guidance as NVDA overcame the China export restrictions and put in a bottom," Vinh wrote.

Artificial Intelligence Will Overcome Short-Term Headwinds

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth's bullish thesis is based on Nvidia's leading position in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The analyst also pointed out that numerous new products and partnerships should help overcome new near-term headwinds in the long run.

Still, due to a repricing of NVDA's current valuation — the stock currently trades at price-to-earnings multiples of 72 times — Feinseth has reduced his previous price target from $310 to $250. But that's nearly 40% above the current share price of $171 per share.

Expect Quarterly Growth Through 2023

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis believes Nvidia will show quarter-over-quarter growth through 2023. This is due to the company's October quarter results, in which Nvidia beat expectations by executing inventory writedowns, the analyst noted.

According to Lipacis, the new product cycle in data center and gaming, along with its shipping below consumption into the channel, gives him a positive outlook for the coming year.

The analyst added that the company's full-stack ecosystem has become the "de-facto standard in the data center."

Revenue Growth? Not So Fast

Unlike the other bulls, Stifel analyst Ruben Roy, who has a "neutral" recommendation on Nvidia's stock, raised his price target from $165 to $175. However, he said that he still expects revenue to remain flat even if there is very modest growth in the company's gaming and data center divisions.

In closing, Roy said that the performance of the data center segment appears to be positioned better than gaming for the next few quarters to come.

