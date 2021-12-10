Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Nubank IPO: What’s Next For Warren Buffet’s Fintech Pick?

Nu Holding’s IPO was a success, as shares originally priced at $9 ended the trading day above $10. Here is what NU stock investors could expect in the next few weeks.
With the IPO priced at the high end of the target range, or $9 per share, Nu Holdings stock  (NU)  had a successful first day of trading. Shares of the Warren Buffet-backed Brazilian fintech company finished the session valued at $10.33 ($10.84 in after-hours activity), curiously within the original target IPO range of $10 to $11.

Figure 1: Nubank's IPO on NYSE.

Those who bought NU shares may now be asking themselves: what happens next to this stock? Wall Street Memes talks about the key catalysts that could impact the share price in the next few weeks.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: Earnings Failed To Impress. But Does It Really Matter?)

Where will the market go?

Probably one of the most important factors to consider is the general direction of the stock market. Nu Holdings is a disruptor in the financial services space, which makes it a young, high-growth company. Stocks like these are often swayed by macroeconomic factors and market moods.

Recent IPOs had an outstanding year of performance in 2020, aided by a sharp decline in interest rates and a flock to stocks with better long-term growth prospects. The

Renaissance IPO ETF  (IPO) - Get Renaissance IPO ETF Report, for example, saw gains of 108% last year against the S&P 500’s  (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report much more modest 18%.

However, 2021 has been a different story. The same ETF mentioned above has been down 2% YTD, while the broad market has climbed 23%. Should investors grow an appetite for newness once again, including more tolerance for high valuations, NU stock could benefit.

What will Wall Street say?

The other potential market mover will be the upcoming wave of coverage initiations on Wall Street. Analysts are not allowed to publish research on a company that has just gone public for about one month after the IPO. A barrage of “buys” or “strong buys”, if it happens, could be a bullish development and an incentive for potential investors to get off the sidelines.

It is almost impossible to know today what is already priced into Nu Holdings stock. But I believe that Wall Street will lean bullish to heavily bullish in this case, considering Nu’s recent success at taking on the big banks in Latin America.

As we have highlighted recently, Nubank has nearly doubled its member base each year since 2018, growing revenues and expanding gross margin along the way.

CNBC’s Tim Seymour may have provided a taste of what to expect from Wall Street analysts in a month, when he said the following on IPO day:

“This is absolutely a global play and this is a financial play. In [emerging markets], so many people are underbanked, and [Nubank has] moved a lot faster than the incumbents. It’s an exciting day.”

What will financial results look like?

To the best of my knowledge, Nu Holdings has not yet set a date for its first earnings release, which should not happen until next year. However, when the first set of financial results are posted, investors will keep looking for signs that this is a good stock to invest in.

Front and center will be Nu’s growth strategy and execution. At this stage of the company’s life, continuing to aggressively increase the customer base and the top line will be paramount.

Secondarily, it will be interesting to follow trends in gross margins (they have been expanding in the past few years to upwards of 40%, albeit now at decelerating pace) and net profits. As we have recently explained, “superior user experience and low fees come at a price”. Even Nu’s management team understands that the company still has ways to go before it can be sustainably profitable.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

