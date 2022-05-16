The Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NU) has suffered heavy losses since becoming a publicly traded company in December of 2021. NU shares are a full 60% off their IPO price.

Much of that downside can be blamed not directly on NU, but on a poor macroeconomic backdrop that has hit growth stocks particularly hard.

Nu Holdings caught the markets' attention at the end of last year due to its flashy IPO, which included a $1 billion contribution from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. On May 16, the company will be reporting its first public Q1 results.

After a disastrous few months, NU did have a lucky Friday the 13th, trading up nearly 13% on May 13. Might this portend good news for the fintech’s upcoming earnings?

Here, we’ll take a deeper look at Nu Holdings and discuss the possibility of reduced turbulence for the stock in the near future.

Figure 1: Nu Holdings Stock: Battered Since Its IPO Nu Holdings

Q1 Earnings Ahead, With Growth Stocks Under Scrutiny

On May 16th the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings will report its Q1 results. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that the fintech company will report a loss per share of three cents. Revenues are expected to come in at about $653.44 million.

Last quarter (Q4 2021), Nu reported an addition of 5.8 million customers, for a record total of 53.9 million. Of these, 41.1 million are active users of the platform - that number represents an impressive 61.9% YoY growth rate. During that same quarter, Nu reported $635.9 million in revenue, which represented an increase of 220%+ YoY.

Although Nu posted some impressive numbers last quarter, the company has yet to achieve profitability - Q4 saw a net loss of $66.2 million.

For Q1, investors are jittery about the prospect of defaults in Latin America markets driving Nu’s expenses higher. Rising global interest rates have also spurred concerns regarding Nu Holdings' ability to continue accelerating its growth. Nevertheless, NU is expected to show slightly better numbers than last quarter.

Another recent event of note for Nu Holdings was that the company signed a deal with blockchain fintech Paxos Trust. Thanks to its partnership with Paxos, Nu will provide customers with cryptocurrency trading services for blue-chip coins, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, through its app. However, the results of this new partnership are not expected to be seen in financial results until several quarters from now.

On the more pessimistic side of things, Nu Holdings' board of directors has recently come under fire from investors. Over the past two years, Nu Holdings' board has increased its compensation by about 20% to more than $34.5 million. That rate is above average for traditional, profitable Brazilian banks. Yet Nu posted a net loss of $165.3 million in 2021. Nu Holdings management refuted the criticism, saying that the high remunerations are justified by their aggressive targets.

Macroeconomic Scenario Unfavorable for Fintechs

Just as Nu Holdings, which plummeted 54% year-to-date and more than 60% since its IPO, has been struggling, so too have other big fintech names. SoFi (SOFI) - Get SoFi Technologies Inc Report, PagSeguro (PAGS) - Get PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Class A Report and Stone (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report are all down more than 56% year-to-date.

Fintechs experienced a time of great euphoria especially during the pandemic, in large part thanks to the rise of e-commerce fueled by stay-at-home trends. However, as much of the world moved into a post-pandemic mode, crypto trading and e-commerce growth cooled significantly.

Plus, as the Fed has pivoted towards a less dovish stance on inflation, interest rates have been rising. That development, in turn, has hammered high growth stocks - such as fintechs - trading at elevated multiples.

However, some long-term investors may see fintechs’ sharp fall as a buying opportunity. With valuations no longer in the stratosphere, there may be bargains to be had on companies that represent the future of the financial industry. Caution is advised, however. There’s still plenty of room for high growth stocks to continue to fall as the Fed struggles to control the highest inflation the U.S. has seen in the past four decades.

What Wall Street is Saying About NU Stock

The consensus among experts on Nu Holdings is neutral, based on the latest ratings coming from Wall Street.

Last month, MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni initiated coverage of NU stock with a “buy” recommendation. The analyst sees Nu Holdings as a disruptive fintech that can take advantage of low- and middle-income markets in Latin America, much the same way that SoFi can take advantage of middle- and high-income markets in the U.S. The analyst sees both SoFi and Nu as stand-out companies within a competitive landscape due to the depth and breadth of their assets and capabilities.

But some Brazilian investment firms fear key problems in the Brazilian economy, such as defaults, will adversely impact Nu Holdings' share performance.

More pessimistic Bradesco BBI analyst Gustavo Schroden, for instance, sees no margin for error for Nu Holdings due to its stretched valuation multiples. The analyst fears the bank will be impacted in the coming quarters by the precarious conditions of the Brazilian economy. Schroden sees challenges for the fintech company in its efforts to monetize its considerable customer base in the long-term.

The analyst team at Itaú BBA views Nu Holdings' shares with cautious pessimism. According to Itaú, default levels in the Brazilian market impose a significant risk. Nu Holdings' eventual need to curb its lending could slow its pace of monetization and decelerate growth heading into 2023.

