On a day of overwhelming bullishness in the stock market, Nio stock (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report surged by a whopping 12%, easily beating the performance of the S&P 500. Could this be the beginning of a long-lasting rally, as NIO still stands around 70% below its all-time high of early 2021?

Figure 1: NIO Stock Zips Higher: Will It Rally Next? Nio

NIO stock: rally or noise?

Nio stock surged on Wednesday after dropping a cumulative 21% in the previous six trading days. Immediately prior to the selloff, on the last day of February, NIO had spiked 9%.

Clearly, Nio shares have been a victim of intense volatility — 88% annualized since the start of 2022, about four times more jittery than the S&P 500. So, here is the first important conclusion: a solid day of performance may not necessarily mark the start of a long-lasting rally.

The bullish perspective

As our channel has reported recently, Wall Street seems more optimistic than skeptical about NIO. The stock has a consensus rating of strong buy and whopping upside potential of 160%.

There are reasons to be optimistic about Nio stock. First, the recent oil crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict has sparked a sense of urgency towards reducing the global dependence on oil. Electric vehicle makers like Nio stand to benefit from this trend.

Then, there is the issue of regulatory scrutiny. Nio is scheduled to list its stock in Hong Kong on March 10, which can mitigate the risk of delisting faced by Chinese companies in New York.

Some analysts also point at company-specific factors and valuations to justify a buy. The sharp drawdown may seem inconsistent to them, given (1) innovative battery swap technology, (2) new model launches in 2022 and, more broadly, (3) rising EV penetration in China.

The bearish perspective

On the other hand, the Chinese regulatory overhang continues to be a concern. It is no wonder that the China ETF (MCHI) - Get iShares MSCI China ETF Report has lost 35% of its value in the past year, and the trend has been clearly and consistently negative in the past month.

Then, there are the issues associated with Eastern Europe. China’s alignment with Russia could eventually spell trouble for the former, both from a supply and demand perspectives.

Also, commodity prices have been surging lately, particularly those associated with the automotive industry and EVs more specifically. As reported by Seeking Alpha, “the surge in nickel prices could add $1,000 to the input cost of an average electric vehicle”.

Buy NIO stock?

The bottom line is this: NIO had an impressive day on Wednesday, but the surge is likely reflective of market volatility. Buying the stock requires a deeper analysis of the pros and cons.

In my view, only the more risk-tolerant investor should get involved with this stock. NIO is likely to be a “zero or one” type of investment: either it will hurt hopeful investors badly or skyrocket from current levels. Steady and moderate gains ahead is the least probable outcome.

