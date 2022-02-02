Shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report recently hit a 52-week low, trading below $20. Investors took it as a good opportunity to grab shares, backed by a strong "Buy" rating from Wall Street analysts.

During the January 31 trading session, Nio shares rose 17% to $24 per share. By the end of trading on February 1, the stock managed to maintain a 26% rally from its low below $20.

In a bear market for growth and technology stocks, could this be a turning point for Nio?

Figure 1: Nio Stock: This Could Be A Rare Buy-The-Dip Opportunity Nio

Headwinds Winding Down

Nio stock's poor performance in 2021 reflects several headwinds faced by the Chinese electric car company.

The first of these was ongoing computer chip supply-chain issues that particularly affected August and October deliveries. But with chip makers expected to ramp up production capacity during the third quarter of 2022, the problem should soon be under control.

According to William Li, Nio's CEO, although more than 1,000 go into each car, missing just one chip can affect production. Last year, Nio even had to temporarily close its factories due to supply disruptions.

Another headwind was the political tensions between Beijing and Washington that affected Chinese stocks on the American exchanges.

According to Nio's management, the company will certainly follow American laws and regulations, but it doesn't rule out the possibility of listing the company on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the future.

Wall Street Thinks Nio Is Undervalued

Nio is one of the major players in the EV market. Even though the company is far from achieving profitability, its market cap valuation is close to $39 billion.

But despite its questionable valuation and macroeconomic headwinds, Wall Street is extremely bullish on Nio. The consensus suggests that NIO is undervalued at current levels and forecasts more than 150% upside, with an average price target of $59.

Here are some of the latest ratings:

HSBC raised the price target on Nio from $53 to $54 and maintained its "Buy" recommendation. The decision was motivated by the 10,489 deliveries reported in December, a 50% year-over-year increase.

Bank of America, which also has a "Buy" recommendation, set a $65 price target on Nio. The reason for the optimism is that the company's management expects orders to continue to grow from new models being launched in 2022. Further ahead, NIO plans to release at least three models on its NT2.0 platform in 2023.

What's Next for Nio?

Nio has been suffering for quite some time now from several headwinds that have slowed its ability to increase production at the desired speed. Also, there is fierce competition among other EV makers, especially in China, where companies like Xpeng and Li Auto have been outperforming Nio in year-over-year sales growth.

There's no diminished demand for Nio's EVs. That indicates Nio has a solid and competitive product technology that can capitalize on the growing global demand for electric cars in the near future.

However, this may take more or less time than expected. Until Nio can prove its real potential and achieve a fair valuation, its shares should continue to experience strong volatility in the short term. But it's unlikely the stock will perform worse than it did last year.

