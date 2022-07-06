Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. American depositary shares each representing one Class A 蔚来汽车 Report was recently the subject of a bearish report from Grizzly Research that highlighted alleged irregularities in the company's accounting and corporate governance practices.

NIO's stock, which has been recovering from production disruptions due to lockdowns in China, took a brief pause in a rally that reached nearly 90% gains between May 11 and June 24.

Let's take a deeper look at this "bear attack" and whether investors should be concerned about it.

Figure 1: NIO Stock: Should Investors Worry About Grizzly's "Bear" Report? Nio

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: Is There Still Short-Squeeze Potential?)

Under a "Grizzly Bear" Attack

On June 28, Grizzly Research released a short report on NIO's allegedly fraudulent accounting practices. The report revealed an audacious plan by the Chinese company to use an unconsolidated related party to exaggerate revenue and profitability.

According to Grizzly Research, NIO reported 2.6 billion RMB of inflated revenue for the 9 months ending September 2021, when it should have reported a net loss of 3.6 billion RMB.

Through this adopted accounting model, the report said, NIO has enriched Chinese government entities and company insiders. Grizzly further stated that agreements with the Chinese government "have already led to redemptions at outrageous valuations" and "are likely to continue in the future."

Finally, Grizzly Research reinforced that NIO's chairman and CEO, Bin Li, has close ties to parties central to the Luckin Coffee fraud. The Chinese coffee chain confessed to falsely inflating its sales by $300 million, which ended with its delisting from the Nasdaq in June 2020.

What's Next for NIO's Stock?

NIO's stock fell nearly 5% in the days after the report was released. However, considering the volatile nature of this stock, the drop was not as significant as expected. That may indicate investors are not very concerned about the report.

Indeed, in the short term, it seems that investors are more worried about possible new lockdowns after new cases of COVID surfaced in China's Anhui province, where NIO has a manufacturing facility. NIO's production was heavily impacted in the second quarter due to previous lockdowns in China, especially in Beijing and Shanghai.

For the long term, Wall Street experts are bullish on NIO. The stock has a strong buy rating, and not a single financial firm has issued anything other than a buy recommendation in the last three months — although some analysts have been forced to lower their price targets due to supply-chain issues.

For example, although he has maintained his buy recommendation, Nomura analyst Martin Heung lowered his price target for NIO by more than half, from $51.50 to $25.80.

Heung is concerned that the revenue contribution model of the ES7 SUV, along with the fact that NIO's "mass-market brand is highly priced," has limited the size of the company's customer base.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)