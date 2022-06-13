On June 9th, before the opening bell, NIO (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. American depositary shares each representing one Class A Report reported its Q1 results. Revenue and EPS both came in above Wall Street’s consensus. But the market’s reaction was nevertheless sour, with shares of NIO falling 7% shortly afterward, reversing a significant rally that had started in early May.

Going into earnings, the expert consensus has NIO as a “strong buy.” But is NIO still a buy after its Q1 disappointment?

Figure 1: NIO Stock Earnings: Q2 Outlook Disappoints. Is It Still A Buy? NIO

NIO's All-Around Earnings Beat Was Not Enough

In Q1, NIO reported a loss per share of $0.13, beating the consensus by 3 cents. On the top line, net sales of $1.56 billion were reported, implying a 24% YoY increase. Yet despite two solid beats, NIO shares tumbled 7%.

Investors seemed to latch on to three key aspects of NIO’s earnings report: (1) the number of deliveries the company had made and expects to make; (2) the company’s projected road to profitability and (3) lockdown’s impacts on future production plans.

Lockdowns Impact Deliveries, Coupled With Soft Business Outlook

NIO's production was heavily impacted during the first five months of 2022 by shutdowns, which were, in turn, caused by China’s hyper-strict Covid-19 lockdowns. The company's loss of deliveries between April and May was 12,000 units.

According to NIO’s CEO William B. Li, to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, the company has been working to "ramp up the production capacity and accelerate the vehicle delivery since the beginning of June.”

NIO had already pre-announced delivery figures of 25,768 vehicles, representing an increase of 28.5% YoY and an increase of 2.9% QoQ. NIO’s management also stated that their quarterly results represented a record-high - they achieved a significant milestone by exceeding 20,000 deliveries in May. That’s made even more impressive by the fact that NIO made its very first delivery only four years ago.

For Q2, the company announced that deliveries are expected to come in between 23,000 and 25,000. There was a consensus among Wall Street of deliveries between 24,000 units for Q2. However, the company's revenue for the next quarter was below estimates. NIO is expecting revenues between $1.47 billion to $1.59 billion, while estimates had revenue pegged at $1.74+ billion.

NIO's Path To Profitability Lagged

NIO appeared to step backward on its journey towards profitability. A gross margin of 14.6% for Q1 of 2022 came as a disappointment to investors - last year, during Q1 of 2021, NIO posted a gross margin of 19.5%.

There was also a drop in margins per vehicle, from 21.2% in Q1 of 2021 down to 18.1% this quarter. According to NIO’s management, the drop was due to the lower average selling price, which was in turn due to changes in their product mix.

NIO's net loss of $281.2 million represented a 295% YoY increase, though it was also a 16% decline from last quarter.

Analysts do not expect NIO to generate positive earnings until 2024.

Figure 2: NIO's EPS estimates. Seeking Alpha

Is NIO Still A Buy?

NIO had been having some strong trading weeks in anticipation of its earnings day. Shares rose a whopping 60% between May 11th and June 8th. The recovery in NIO's share price was mainly due to China's easing of COVID restrictions and positive announcements regarding the automaker’s May deliveries. However, NIO’s deliveries are still modest when compared to EV manufacturer Tesla, which produces 2,600 vehicles per day.

The drop in margins and the impact on profits - caused by some of the largest supply chain disruptions in modern history - were also expected. The good news, however, is that this decline is likely to be the "trough" for the year, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu. With the reopening of China NIO can "finally get back on track with its product supercycle this year.”

However, there is still plenty of room for discussion regarding NIO's valuation. We don’t believe the stock can yet be considered “cheap.” Based on the expectation of being profitable only in 2024, NIO's forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is nearly 60. And even for 2025, NIO’s projected P/E of 18 would still be relatively high, compared to industry competitors.

This implies that NIO, even after shares have tumbled 40% in 2022 alone, is still far from being a bargain.

However, if the company’s future path fraught with fewer external headwinds, maybe its current price is at least reasonable (if not cheap). Investors may be willing to pay a bit of a premium for a high-growth EV player in the Chinese market with its own advanced battery technology.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)