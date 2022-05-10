Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc. (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report is still in sharp decline after successive headwinds affected the stock during April and extended into the first days of May.

With supply-chain disruptions affecting the global economy — and especially Chinese companies — Nio has been hit hard. However, does this give us an opportunity to buy Nio shares below $14 for the first time since August 2020?

Figure 1: NIO Stock Below $14: Will This Decline Ever End? NIO

NIO's April Meltdown

NIO's shares have been on a steep decline since the beginning of April. They're already down more than 30% since then. This is largely thanks to the Chinese government's strict zero-COVID lockdown policy.

As a result, Nio saw its April sales hit just 5,074 units. That was almost 50% lower than March sales and almost 30% less than the same period last year.

However, Morgan Stanley's analyst team warns that the April sales drop was already quite predictable and that investors should continue to watch Chinese stocks closely only after the May holidays in China.

Regulatory Concerns in Sight Once Again

Investors have become concerned over regulatory pressures on Chinese companies again recently. Nio, as well as more than 80 other companies, have been added to the SEC's list for possible delisting if they fail to comply with more transparent financial accounting methods. The news caused a new negative impact on Chinese stocks and especially NIO, which dropped about 4% as soon as the news broke.

In March, news that Chinese regulators were rethinking their strict regulatory policies for U.S.-listed companies led to Chinese stocks having their best trading day in 14 years. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - Get iShares MSCI China ETF Report was up 20% in a single day, and NIO was up 36% in the same trading session.

However, although there's still risk that Nio may be delisted, it's hoped that Beijing will be much more open to cooperating when it comes to U.S.-listed stocks.

NIO Stock Is Still Far From Being a Bargain

Nio is a classic case of a long-term growth stock that investors don't want to hear about, based on the current macroeconomic backdrop.

Nio is a speculative tech stock and doesn't expect to generate a profit until 2024. The price-to-earnings multiple based on earnings per share for 2024 is still considered quite high, more than 60 times. It is also worth considering that this is a common characteristic of tech and growth stocks, which are valued primarily for their technology potential, rather than their sales units and profitability.

Figure 2: NIO's EPS and growth estimates. Seeking Alpha

However, while it is hard to call NIO shares a bargain— even with the sharp drop of almost 60% year-to-date — it may be reasonable to think that the market may be underestimating Nio's growth potential.

If the company shows that its business model can grow well above expectations — especially if it became the dominant EV player in the Chinese market — its shares could naturally soar.

But at the moment, given all the headwinds that Chinese stocks and the tech sector have faced, buying NIO today is a speculative bet. There's great upside potential, but also there's also a great chance of it being a bottomless hole for investors' money.

The least-likely scenario for Nio is that its stock goes nowhere. There's no middle ground. Either NIO shares will go into free fall (high probability) or they will go to the moon (low probability, but with the potential to make shareholders very rich).

