Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
AMCGMEOther Memes
Search
Ticker(s)
NIO Inc. (China)

Nio Stock: A Gift To Investors Or A Money Pit?

Investors are selling off Chinese stocks, including NIO. But could now be a good time to invest in this EV maker?

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio  (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report has been suffering from strong market volatility that has especially affected Chinese stocks. Thanks to regulatory pressures from Beijing and Washington and a generally chaotic geopolitical scenario, NIO shares have depreciated more than 75% since their peak in January 2021.

However, there are good reasons to consider an investment in Nio. Despite recent bearishness, the company remains well positioned among the top global EV makers.

Figure 1: Nio Stock: A Gift To Investors Or A Money Pit?

Figure 1: Nio Stock: A Gift To Investors Or A Money Pit?

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: AMC Stock: The Golden Ticket For Shareholder Value)

Chinese Stocks Downtrend

Chinese regulatory clampdowns continue to be a concern for the markets. Not surprisingly, the iShares MSCI China ETF  (MCHI) - Get iShares MSCI China ETF Report has lost 45% of its value in the past year.

The reason for this negative trend? Beijing doesn't want Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges to disclose sensitive information about their companies and clients. However, if these companies don't consent to audits by U.S. regulators for three consecutive years, they run the risk of being delisted.

If Chinese companies are forced off the U.S. exchanges, that would have a negative impact on China. It could be seen as a non-investment country — which would not be in China's best interest.

The market is also concerned about the crisis in Eastern Europe. If the Chinese government aligns with Russia, it could also have a negative effect on China and its stocks.

Nio's China-Sized Opportunity

Because regulatory and geopolitical issues have been the main factors that have kept investors away from Chinese equities — rather than fundamental problems with the companies themselves — this may be a good opportunity to buy excellent Chinese companies at much lower valuation multiples than seen last year.

There are good reasons to remain optimistic about Nio. The fact that there are more bulls than bears on Wall Street reinforces this idea.

Being eligible for a dual listing, Nio recently debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange in hopes of reducing regulatory risk and minimizing investor concerns.

The geopolitical chaos and skyrocketing oil prices have added a sense of urgency to the global push for alternative energy sources. This could give a boost to EV manufacturers, including Nio.

What Nio Investors Should Consider

Investing in Nio today is best suited for investors willing to face extreme volatility and very high risk. However, the old saying that the greater the risk, the greater the reward holds true here.

An investment in Nio is risky due to external factors beyond the company's control. The company's fundamentals seem to hold good prospects for capitalizing on the emerging EV market based on its technology and especially its Chinese market penetration. 

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

NIO Inc. (China)

nio1600b
Reddit Trends

Nio Stock: A Gift To Investors Or A Money Pit?

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest Contributor4 minutes ago
amc-theaters-unlikely-to-survive-the-movie-theater-shut-down-social
AMC

AMC Stock: The Golden Ticket For Shareholder Value

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest Contributor11 minutes ago
531072
Reddit Trends

MULN: Why It's the Penny Stock of the Moment

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest Contributor20 minutes ago
austin-ramsey-9X3DmoEM64k-unsplash
Reddit Trends

Tesla Stock: 2022 Is The Moment Of Truth

By Daniel Martins23 hours ago
-1x-1-2
GME

GameStop Stock: Why Earnings Should Be a Catalyst

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest Contributor23 hours ago
shutterstock_1856921506
Reddit Trends

SoFi Stock: 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest Contributor23 hours ago
getty_1178814312_404355
Other Memes

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: More Short Squeezing Ahead

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest ContributorMar 14, 2022
Palantir-Technologies-foi-listada-na-NYSE
Other Memes

Palantir Stock: Wall Street Says Federal Cyber Can Be Short-Term Catalyst

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest ContributorMar 14, 2022
5VINP6WOQJC3DLWDQ2RP2H76KM
Other Memes

DraftKings CEO Says Investors Who Sold Stock Will Regret It … But He’s Already Sold A Bunch

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest ContributorMar 14, 2022