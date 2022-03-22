NILE Stock: A High-Potential Penny Stock Worth Your Attention

BitNile (NILE) has become very popular among retail investors on Reddit's stock-related discussion forums. The holding company, which is active in Bitcoin mining, as well as other areas, has recently seen its shares appreciate this week.

Worth less than a dollar, BitNile is a penny stock with great future potential, based on its participation in emerging sectors.

Here's why investors should pay attention to BitNile stock.

BitNile Twitter

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 3 Reasons to Buy Sundial Growers Stock Ahead of Earnings)

What Is BitNile?

BitNile is a Las Vegas-based holding company that runs Bitcoin mining operations, as well as data center and decentralized finance (DeFi) technology operations. Currently, the company has a market cap around $63 million.

As a holding company diversified across six industries, BitNile owns the company Ault Alliance and has plans by 2022 to split its business between the two companies. The Bitcoin mining business is expected to account for 63% of BitNile's consolidated revenues by 2023.

Between BitNile and Ault Alliance, there are five subsidiaries within distinct segments. On the Ault Alliance side are Gresham Worldwide, which operates in the military and defense sector, and TurnOnGreen and Digital Power, which are in the power supply and electric vehicle charging business. Lastly, there is AGREE, which operates in the real estate sector.

On the BitNile side, crypto mining is conducted 70% by the subsidiary Alliance Cloud Services. BitNile itself runs the DeFi and crypto investment operations.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: BBIG Stock: Why It Rose 22% on Monday)

Why Is NILE Trending Among Retail Investors?

From March 18 through March 21, NILE shares soared 64% after the company announced that one of its subsidiaries, TurnOnGreen, had entered into a security purchase agreement with Imperialis Holding Corp. and will become a public company pursuing a listing with Nasdaq.

But what really excited BitNile shareholders was the announcement that they will receive a dividend on TurnOnGreen's securities.

The recent positive news' impact on NILE shares has raised the popularity of the ticker on Reddit. During the March 21 session, NILE was the sixth most discussed ticker on the site. That's not bad for a penny stock.

Figure 2: Trending Stocks on Reddit on March 22. ApeWisdom

Is NILE Worth the Risk?

The company's main business is cryptocurrency mining. According to Spartan Capital, there is sizable risk, since BitNile has a strong correlation with Bitcoin's performance. The cryptocurrency's price fluctuations tend to directly impact the company’s revenues.

In addition, there is the regulatory risk of mining Bitcoins, as well as cybersecurity risks.

However, in BitNile's case, the proverb "the higher the risk, the higher the return" applies. A possible surge in cryptocurrencies as we saw last year could boost the company's share price immediately.

Apart from this, the company and its subsidiaries are counting on other businesses still in the early stages to become increasingly relevant to the company's overall financial picture. The company is still well off Wall Street's radar, and there is little coverage and pressure from big institutions.

Still, for 2022, two key catalysts are expected. One is that the defense sector subsidiary Gresham will go public in May. The other is that the BitNile business will split in two, giving more clarity and optimization to the crypto business by BitNile and with Ault Alliance focusing on the operations of the other areas in which it operates.

BitNile's investment in speculative businesses — such as crypto and electric vehicles — is reflected in its stock's volatility. But investors who are willing to deal with the risk could benefit in the long run by investing in this high-potential penny stock.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)