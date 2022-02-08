Key Points

Peloton should beat market expectations. News regarding the future of the company could be a stock mover, given the interest of Amazon and Nike in a possible deal.

Disney has the opportunity to prove that Q4 can be a turning point for the company in 2022.

Coca-Cola should beat market expectations, but should report a decrease in earnings compared to the previous year.

Twitter needs to prove in Q4 that its growth initiatives are being well executed. Social media momentum may also be a stock mover.

Figure 1: Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: PTON, DIS, KO, TWTR Earnings Whispers

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

The company is slated to release second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, after the closing bell.

Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report has suffered significant losses – more than 80% from its 2020 peak – since its tremendous growth during the pandemic due to the closure of gyms and offices.

Recently, amid media reports that the company will halt production, close several stores, and lay off staff, its stock has suffered intense volatility. The latest news concerning Peloton was the possibility of Amazon or Nike buying the company – which caused its stock to soar more than 23% in the February 7 pre-market session.

On January 20, Peloton management reported preliminary results that beat Wall Street expectations. For the quarter, Peloton said it expects revenues of approximately $1.14 billion, versus previously provided guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

Yet, to beat Wall Street earnings estimates in Q2, Peloton needs to report higher loss per share numbers of $0.92, which is far below the $0.21 earnings per share in Q2 last year.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

On Wednesday, February 9, it will be Disney's turn to publish its Q1 earnings.

Year to date, (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has dropped 8% on the heels of a 20% loss in 2021. Disney shareholders expect a rebound.

To beat market estimates, the company must report earnings per share above $0.63 — which would imply 96% year-over-year growth.

In terms of revenue, Disney needs to report results above $20.96 billion, a growth of almost 29% year-over-year.

However, the recent sharp drop in Disney's share price makes Disney shares attractive to Wall Street. For example, Wells Fargo has chosen Disney as its top large-cap pick for 2022.

Keep your eyes focused on Disney+ numbers. Because subscriber growth slowed in 2021 — even falling short of the company's own projections — it's possibly the biggest culprit in the stock's depreciation since Disney's latest earnings report. Last quarter, the streaming service reported a total of 118.1 million paid subscribers, which meant an increase of 60.2% YoY.

The Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

On Thursday, February 9, it's Coca-Cola's turn to report fourth-quarter earnings. With estimates lower than they were for last year's fourth quarter, Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report needs to report earnings per share higher than $0.41 — which would indicate a decrease of 12.5% year-over-year.

In terms of revenue, Coca-Cola needs to surpass $8.92 billion to beat market expectations. That would reflect modest growth of 3% year-over-year.

After last quarter's strong performance, the company updated its full-year guidance. In full year 2021, Coca-Cola expects to report revenue growth of 13% to 14%. In total earnings per share (EPS), the company expects to deliver growth of 15% to 17%, versus $1.95 in 2020.

For Q4, the few considerations made by the company involve comparable net revenues, which are expected to include an approximate eve- money impact based on current interest rates.

Full 2022 guidance will be given only during the Q4 earnings report.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Finally, on Thursday February 9, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report will report fourth-quarter earnings. The social media company has the chance to redeem itself from its last disappointing quarter, when it failed to beat EPS by a whopping $0.72.

Recently, social media stocks have been riding high on volatility. That's been promoted by disastrous Meta earnings — for the first time, Facebook reported a drop in active users. It's also been affected by Snap's wild price moves. After falling 23% prior to its earnings, Snap rose 58% in a single trading session after better-than-expected earnings.

Twitter shares are on a decline of more than 50% since their all-time highs in February 2021. The main reasons have been uncertainties regarding its growth initiatives and the departure of co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter needs to report earnings per share above $0.34 in Q4 to beat market expectations.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)