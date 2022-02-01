Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: AMD, GOOGL, FB, AMZN

Key points

AMD could very well beat expected growth metrics. However, market sentiment toward growth stocks could still hold it down.

Alphabet should post double-digit growth. But will it be enough to impress the market?

Meta Platforms is likely to post results in line with (or slightly better than) expectations as it aims to break new ground in the Metaverse.

Amazon needs to resume its growth, and Q4 may be a turnaround point.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report is slated to report fourth-quarter earnings after the markets close on February 1. The numbers to beat for the semiconductor company are earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents — an expected growth of 45% year-over-year — and revenues of $4.52 billion — 39% growth.

As AMD reported in its last earnings release, the company expects revenues to come in at $4.5 billion, give or take $100 million. AMD also expects a combined 39% growth from all of its businesses, rather than one specific segment.

Another metric to keep an eye on is gross margin. AMD expects it to be approximately 49.5% in the fourth quarter. For the full year of 2021, AMD expects revenues to grow 65% and gross margin to be 48%.

The stock has been under pressure since it hit all-time highs at the end of November. In the past two months, AMD has suffered a drop of more than 35% caused mainly by macro uncertainties related to growth stocks in general and not specifically by fundamental issues of its business.

Alphabet

Tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report is also due to report fourth-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday. The company needs to report EPS above $27.19 to beat market expectations, which would imply 21.9% growth year-over-year.

In the revenue category, Alphabet needs to report numbers above $71.87 billion to beat estimates — which would imply 26% year-over-year growth.

Google Services — which encompasses search, advertising, and YouTube — is the company's main revenue engine and should report 25% growth in revenues and 32% growth in operating income year-over-year Google Cloud, meanwhile, is expected to grow 41% year-over-year in revenue, but it's still likely to produce an operating loss.

Keep an eye out for the growth pace in YouTube and Google Cloud. Outperforming the core search business by high enough of a margin could be a stock mover.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report — the company formerly known as Facebook — will report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, February 2 after the closing bell. The EPS number to beat for the social media company is $3.83 — which would indicate a drop of 1.37% year-over-year.

To beat revenue estimates in Q4, Meta needs to report revenues above $33.4 billion — implying 19% year-over-year growth.

In line with the outlook provided in the previous earnings report, Meta expects fourth-quarter revenues to be between $31.5 billion and $34 billion. The company revealed that headwinds from Apple's iOS 14 policy changes and macroeconomic factors may impact revenue performance this quarter.

Also keep an eye on the following metrics as a benchmark:

Total 2021 expenses are expected to come in between $70 billion and $71 billion, while full-year 2022 should come in between $91 billion and $97 billion due to investments in product, talent, and infrastructure costs. CAPEX is expected to be between $29 billion and $34 billion due to investments in data centers and servers.

Meta is making a big investment in its new segment, Facebook Reality Labs (FRL), which involves augmented and virtual reality products and services, such as the Metaverse. As it is a very promising market and counts on a lot of speculation from the markets in general, updates and news related to advances in Metaverse business could be a bullish spark for Meta shares in the foreseeable future.

Amazon

Finally, on Thursday, February 3, after the closing bell, it will be Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report turn to report fourth-quarter results. The e-commerce behemoth needs to report EPS of $3.64 to beat market expectations. That would imply a 74% year-over-year decrease. In terms of revenue, Amazon needs to report numbers above $137.6 billion to beat estimates — which would imply 9% year-over-year growth.

For Q4, Amazon expects to report net sales of around $130 billion to $140 billion, which means growth of 4% to 12% year-over-year. Also, in operating income, the company expects numbers between flat and $3 billion, well below the nearly $7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

As signaled by Amazon, Q4 performance may be affected by several current macro headwinds affecting e-commerce demand, as well as cloud services. A year ago, the scenario was the complete opposite: Amazon's businesses were benefiting from macroeconomic and e-commerce tailwinds.

However, with market expectations much more subdued than previous quarters and Amazon shares being down 15% year-to-date, the stock may find support in the case of better-than-expected results.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)