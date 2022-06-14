MicroStrategy Stock: A Trial by Fire for Its Bitcoin Strategy

MicroStrategy's (MSTR) - Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Report CEO, Michael Saylor, is a Bitcoin (BTC) super bull. He has bet practically everything his company has — and doesn't have — on the cryptocurrency.

But with Bitcoin plunging — and with MicroStrategy's stock losing nearly 80% this year — can the company survive?

Figure 1: Bitcoin performance in the past five days. Google Finance

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Strategy

MicroStrategy has two well-defined strategies for its business. The first is to acquire and hold Bitcoin, and the second is to grow its analytics software business.

MicroStrategy views its Bitcoin investments as long-term holdings and has no plans to engage in trading. The company is bullish on Bitcoin based on its robust architecture, which it sees as a store of value.

MicroStrategy began acquiring Bitcoin in August 2020, at a price below $12,000 per coin. Since then, MicroStrategy has taken on $2.36 billion in debt to buy Bitcoin, along with more than $300 million in cash from its balance sheet in June and all free cash flow generated since then.

The latest report indicated that MicroStrategy held approximately 129,918 Bitcoin units that were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of almost $4 billion, at a median price of $30,700.

A Trial by Fire

MicroStrategy's strategy is bold, to say the least. In this way, MicroStrategy has made its Bitcoin holdings its value driver. This naturally imposes a great dependence of the company's shares on the fluctuating price of Bitcoin.

As stated in the company's 10-K, "the influence of Bitcoin on highly uncertain regulatory, commercial, and technical factors, may significantly influence the market price of our Class A common stock."

With Bitcoin falling to $24,000, its lowest level since December 2020, MicroStrategy has lost roughly $1 billion of its total investment. However, last month, CEO Michael Saylor said that he’s not concerned about margin call risk, saying that it would be a problem only if Bitcoin reached $3,562.

However, crypto influencers believe that, even with reports circulating that MicroStrategy might sell some of its Bitcoins, CEO Michael Saylor and his company are very unlikely to abandon their convictions.

Mad Money host Jim Cramer also gave his opinion regarding MicroStrategy's situation. According to Cramer, now may be the time when MicroStrategy's strategy can be put to the test.

Saylor himself tweeted on June 13 that confidence in Bitcoin is still unwavering.

