The Dallas-based dating products company Match Group (MTCH) - Get Match Group, Inc. Report, which is mainly known for the success of its flagship brand, Tinder, reported its fourth-quarter earnings on February 1; both its earnings and its Q1 outlook fell below analysts' expectations.

Even with disappointing earnings, and despite a significant after-hours drop immediately post earnings announcement, Match shares recovered and eventually ended Feb 2 up just over 5%. One of the potential reasons behind the stock’s rise is Match’s announcement that the company would focus more on metaverse products.

Here is what you need to know about Match’s Q4 earnings and what to expect in both the short and long term.

Figure 1: Match Stock: Earnings Fails To “Match” Expectations, Company Focuses On Metaverse Unsplash

Match's Q4 earnings miss across the board

Wall Street was expecting earnings-per-share of $0.60, while Match reported a loss per share of $0.47. The company also missed revenue expectations by $15 million, reporting $806 million in Q4 against an expected $821 million. Overall revenue grew 24% YoY.

Match’s flagship brand, Tinder, reported a 23% growth in revenues compared to its previous quarter, which racked up $1.7 billion in revenues throughout 2021, growing 22% compared to 2020.

Another 2021 highlight for Match was strength in the company’s emerging brands. Led by Hinge, revenues in this segment grew 91% YoY - however, they still represent less than a quarter of the company’s total revenues. Match’s established brands (which exclude Tinder but include OkCupid, OurTime, and Meetic) grew at a much less impressive 5% YoY.

Figure 2: Match's 2021 direct revenues. Match Investor relations

Match’s 2022 outlook was disappointing for investors. The company said it expects total revenues to grow between 15% and 20% YoY, a lower expected growth than what they achieved in 2021, when the company grew its revenues by 25%.

According to the company, there are two significant headwinds expected for 2022. The first is forex, which Match says significantly impacted its outlook. The second is the COVID-19 Omicron variant - the company said its growth may be slowed if users cannot have "summer love" in 2022.

For Q1, the company expects revenues between $790 million to $800 million, implying a growth of 18% to 20%.

Focus on the metaverse

In addition to improving its Tinder and Hinge apps and expanding its user base, Match is also looking to delve into new, disruptive technology trends.

According to the company's management, Match is focused on creating next-generation products through its “Hyperconnect” team. There’s a digital revolution taking place within the metaverse, and Match has the opportunity to help users form meaningful connections within that space. That may be why investors bought up shares and drove Match to end in the green on Feb. 2, despite the company’s disappointing Q4.

Match has expanded into the virtual currency world as well - Tinder now sports its own currency called Tinder Coins, which is available for in-app use in several countries.

Short-term fears but long-term confidence

The general tone among Wall Street experts regarding Match stock remains bullish, even after several price target cuts following the company’s lackluster fourth quarter earnings. With a strong “buy rating” consensus and an average price target of $164, Wall Street is predicting an upside of almost 40% for Match over the next twelve months.

Figure 3: Analyst rating consensus on MTCH. TipRanks

One of the most recent ratings came from Jefferies. Recently, the firm cut Match's price target to $140 from $175 citing disappointing Q4 results, near-term risk due to new strains of COVID-19 emerging around the world, and weak user data in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite these hurdles, Jeffries see Match’s 20% yearly growth as enough to sustain the stock - and a $140 price target still implies nearly 19% of upside from today’s price.

