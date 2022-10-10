Looking for Overvalued Stocks to Short? Here's a Hot List According to Michael '"Big Short” Burry

Michael “Big Short” Burry has been predicting for a long time that one of the biggest financial crises in history is coming.

According to the manager of Scion Asset Management, there is a surplus of U.S.-listed companies with gigantic market caps and unimpressive or even negative earnings.

Trading data suggests that retail investors have gotten more into short selling recently.

Figure 1:undefinedChristian Bale plays Michael Burry in The Big Short from Paramount Pictures and Regency Enterprises. Jaap Buitendijk—Paramount Pictures

A full menu for short sellers

Michael Burry is known for being one of the first investors in the market to predict and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis in 2008. This time, again predicting a catastrophe in the American economy, the Scion Asset Management manager spoke about an alarming number of overvalued stocks.

Burry’s exasperation is clear in this tweet from September:

"This morning there were still 218 primary stock listings in the United States with a market cap over $1 billion and EBITDA less than NEGATIVE $100 million. 29 of them have bad market caps over $10 billion, totaling $655 billion. Saying it again. ALL the silliness must go."

Taking into account Burry’s criteria for sorting out “silly” companies, we’ve generated our own list. It includes plenty of big names, such as JD.com (JD) - Get JD.com Inc. Report, Boeing (BA) - Get The Boeing Company Report, Atlassian Corp (TEAM) - Get Atlassian Corporation Plc Report, Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Snowflake Inc. Class A Report, and Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies Inc. Report.

Figure 2: Top 20 companies with a market cap above $20 billion and negative EBITDA over $100 million. Stock Rover

Note that the vast majority of these companies listed above have already suffered sizable losses throughout this year. (One notable exception is Cheniere Energy, which, like other energy stocks, has benefited from the 73% year-to-date rise in energy prices.)

E-commerce stocks such as Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate Report and Sea (SE) - Get Sea Limited American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A Report (the latter operates Shopee) saw YTD declines of 77% and 72%, respectively. They’ve been heavily impacted by inflation and rising costs, which have forced many consumers to cut their discretionary spending.

Electric vehicle makers Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report, Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group Inc. Report, and Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. American depositary shares each representing one Class A 蔚来汽车 Report also fell 64%, 60%, and 49% respectively. Rising interest rates have impacted stocks with severely stretched valuation multiples and negative EBITDA, putting their growth capabilities in check.

However, it’s important to note that negative earnings are not always an automatic “sell” signal for a stock. Often, negative earnings are caused by temporary factors or by capital expenditures meant to enhance future earnings (the latter being very common with tech companies).

Michael Burry’s bear thesis

According to Burry, the current market silliness is a result of the S&P 500 rebounding too early and making unsustainable gains after the COVID crash in 2020.

Burry also says that the current economic situation could lead to a stock market crisis worse than any seen in recent history. Since the market crashed in 2020 with COVID, a mix of lockdowns, meme stocks, crypto leverage, and rampant inflation have convinced Burry that markets are in for a chaotic future.

Burry also adds the recent spikes in the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report - which were caused by investors' hopes that inflation has finally peaked - are misleading.

He says that inflation has always been "peaky" and has never had a single peak. Thus, he believes that investors should not be fooled by periods of mild deflation because inflationary cycles usually last for years, while inflationary eras can last for decades.

Recently, Burry sold all but one stock in Scion Asset Management's stock portfolio: GEO Group (GEO) - Get Geo Group Inc (The) REIT Report. Among his sales, Burry unloaded his positions in megacaps including Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report, Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report.

Are retail investors getting more into shorting?

According to a recent Bloomberg article, retail investors are shorting more heavily than they have in the past. Data from trading platforms such as eToro, for example, show that retailing short selling activity in 2022 grew 61% compared to 2021 and 41% compared to 2020.

Although shorting is a riskier strategy, due to the possibility of unlimited losses, macroeconomic circumstances have left many feeling uncertain about the market’s future.

This change in retail activity is significant, especially in light of the meme stock rallies of 2021, which were predicated on retail investors betting against short sellers.

