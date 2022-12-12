The year 2022 has been a great one for all of Citadel's flagship hedge funds - each has achieved solid returns, even while the Dow and S&P are down 8% and 17% YTD, respectively.

According to Citadel and Citadel Securities CEO Ken Griffin, his team members’ deep engagement has given the company a competitive advantage – Griffin plans on taking them all to Disney World as a thank you gift.

Of note, however: Citadel Securities and other market makers have recently been accused of illegal trading practices by a biotechnology company.

Figure 1: Ken Griffin’s Citadel Hedge Fund Have Plenty Of Reasons To Celebrate This Year Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

An Extraordinary Year For Citadel's Flagship Hedge Fund

In the face of strong macroeconomic headwinds, the Citadel Flagship funds have had sky-high returns this year.

As Reuters points out, the Citadel flagship Wellington multi-strategy fund, for example, has returned around 32% through November. Citadel’s Global Fixed Income Fund returned about 28% over the same period, and Citadel Tactical Trading was up about 22%.

Even Citadel’s Equities fund had returns of 17.8%; to contrast that with the broader market, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell nearly 30% and 17%, respectively, over the same period.

Such extraordinary returns have elevated Citadel CEO Ken Griffin to the rank of the 40th richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ “Real-Time Billionaires” list. Today, his hedge fund is worth about $31.7 billion

What's the Recipe for Citadel's Success in 2022?

When asked about the reasons behind Citadel's success this year, Ken Griffin has given attribution to the collective work of his team.

"We have built the most extraordinary team not only in our history but also in the history of finance," Griffin said at a recent speech, per the New York Post.

Citadel's CEO points out that to lead a large asset management firm such as Citadel requires the adoption of a very sharp trading posture. In Griffin's case, that means managing a fluid portfolio with lots of active trading in the foreign exchange (FX) market, bonds, and commodities.

"You can come into work one day, and find that you're long on a bunch of 10-year bonds; two weeks later, you're short a bunch of 10-year bonds," Griffin said.

But, according to Griffin, the big differentiator that has given Citadel a competitive advantage is the high level of collaboration and engagement of its staff, who all work in the same physical space.

Many competitors work remotely, and this, Griffin claims, makes it difficult to assimilate loads of relevant macroeconomic news and companies’ earnings reports.

This year, as a thank you to the Citadel team for the outstanding performance of the flagship hedge funds, Ken Griffin is paying out of pocket to allow 10,000 staff members and their companions to take a three-day visit to Disney World (DIS) - Get Free Report - room and board included. Entertainers such as Coldplay and Carly Rae Jepsen have been hired exclusively for the Citadel team.

Not too bad, right?

However, There Is Smoke In The Air At Citadel Securities

Even though things have been going very well for the Citadel flagship hedge fund, Citadel Securities – one of the largest market makers in the world – has recently been accused of improper trading.

Biotech company Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) has filed a lawsuit alleging that market makers including Citadel Securities, Susquehanna, and a few others have repeatedly engaged in "spoofing."

Spoofing is a manipulative practice in which a trader issues an order but then cancels it before it is executed.

This trick creates the illusion of supply and demand and puts pressure on other market participants to buy or sell.

According to Northwest's legal representatives, the company has hard data to back up its claims against key market makers. One of the main pieces of evidence of manipulative spoofing is the rapid reversal of trading directions.

"...a lot of sell orders, followed by buy orders, followed by the cancellation of sell orders-which suggest the original sell orders were not intended to be executed but were merely a ploy to drive the price down to 'buy low,'" Northwest explained in their lawsuit.

Citadel has not remained silent on Northwest's allegations. They’ve claimed that Northwest is simply attempting to distract from their own recent history of governance failures.

Furthermore, according to Citadel's legal team, Northwest’s allegations work to "... undermine the integrity of our capital markets." They intend to pursue any and all legal action against Northwest Biotherapeutics.

