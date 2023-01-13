Quick Statistics On JPMorgan Stock (JPM):

Market Capitalization (in $ billions): 404.6

52-Week Range: 101.28 – 169.81

PE Ratio (TTM): 80.24

EPS %Change (Last Qtr): 11%

EPS % Change (3 Yrs): 14%

Sales % Change (Last Qtr): 31%

Sales % Change (3 Yrs): -3%

Next Earnings Release: January 13, 2023

Figure 1: JPMorgan Stock: How To Trade It Following Q4 Earnings Getty Images

JPMorgan Stock Overview

On January 13, JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Free Report delivered a Q4 earnings beat that initially did not help the stock much. Despite robust revenue growth of nearly 18% and EPS that landed 46 cents above expectations, shares traded as low as 3% to start the Friday session.

Going back a bit, JPMorgan had strong Q3 results on October 14 as well. The performance vaulted the stock on a major move that saw it only break below the short-term 10-day moving average on December 1, before it proceeded to test the key 50-day moving average and then continued to rise further.

In general, buying ahead of earnings is never a good option, and it makes more for a gamble than calculated risk-taking trading behavior. There is no sure way of telling how the market will react to the numbers and management comments. Therefore, traders should get a good feel of the results before committing capital.

The danger of going long now could be even higher when the stock has had a nice run-up to earnings day, as we can see in the case of JPM: around 2% above its 10-day moving average and 4.7% above the 50-day moving average.

When analyzing the stock, it is best to use multiple timeframes, so let’s first start with a bigger trend.

JPM: The Bigger Picture – Weekly Chart

Figure 2: JP Morgan's weekly chart.

On the weekly chart, we can see that the stage4 decline has been reversed after the strong Q3 October earnings results. Following the major run, the stock corrected in three weeks. But the positive sign was that the volume in each of those weeks was below the 50-period average of volume, indicating a lack of institutional selling.

The only potential worry is that, in the last 4 weeks that the uptrend has resumed, the volume has failed to pick up on the upside. We will see if volume will come in as the stock tries to break the resistance zone.

JPM: Being Strategic – Daily Chart

Figure 3: JP Morgan's daily chart.

Although we saw the volume lacking a bit on the weekly chart, the daily chart shows that the last 10 trading days saw only two down days on light volume. We also witnessed the increase of buying as the stock started to break above the lower end of the resistance zone.

Trading JPMorgan Stock, In A Nutshell

JPMorgan’s peers have found their lows in October and have gone higher with JPM and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Free Report so far acting the strongest. Besides JPM, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America are also reporting numbers on Friday, so traders should judge the overall action of the sector, along with the numbers and market reaction from JPMorgan itself.

Also, attention should be paid to the overall market that has seen an increase in breadth, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have yet to clear their key 200-day moving averages – although the Dow Jones and the Russell 2000 have been able to move past them.

If JPM pulls back after the results, which it started to in the morning, look for a potential constructive pullback to the 50-day moving average. If it happens on relatively decreasing volume, consider a subsequent rebound from or around that key moving average.

Remember to always consider the risk-reward ratio first, and size accordingly before establishing any position.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)