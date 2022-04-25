Is Corsair Stock Still A Buy After Poor Q1 Preliminary Results?

Fremont, California-based Corsair Gaming (CRSR) - Get Corsair Gaming, Inc. Report investors have been watching their shares plummet since mid-2021. After being a major beneficiary of secular gaming trends over the past several years, 2022 has been fraught with challenges, and Corsair has struggled to maintain its growth.

But even with its business under some renewed market scrutiny, much of Wall Street remains positive about Corsair thanks to its attractive valuation.

A Sharp Drop Followed Q1 Preliminary Results

Corsair Gaming shares plummeted shortly after the company’s preliminary Q1 results were released. Although the company won’t release its full earnings results until May 5th, even the limited data released by Corsair was enough to cause a sour reaction on Wall Street.

The biggest problem? A significant revenue slowdown. Corsair’s revenue fell 28% from the same quarter last year - much of this retreat was based on a short-term slowdown in European consumer spending.

According to CEO Andy Paul, Corsair does not expect to show any YoY growth. He says that last year’s Q1 was unusually strong due to stimulus checks and pent-up demand from product shortages.

Still, Paul said he is encouraged by reports that the price of GPUs may fall as availability returns to normal levels. That, in turn, may mean PC gaming activity could rebuild in the second half of the year.

Mad Money host Jim Cramer did not fail to note Corsair's performance decline; he said their slowdown was indicative of problems that extend throughout the entire gaming sector.

One Huge Problem Ahead

Despite the fact that Corsair stock is down more than 50% in a year, it does not seem like the company is being run poorly. It is true that the company's strong performance in 2020 and the first half of 2021 came on the heels of secular tailwinds driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. People spending more time at home meant a big boost to demand in the gaming sector.

And although the company’s most recent quarter failed to meet Wall Street’s consensus, Corsair has been consistently improving profitability since 2018 on a capital-light model. Its CAPEX of $9 million represents less than 10% cash inflow from operations. The company has also managed to reduce its debt over the past several years.

Corsair’s current financial performance probably isn’t the main driver of investor skepticism. Rather, it’s a crumbling faith in the business model that Corsair has been investing in. According to Corsair itself, there is a great risk that gaming-tech advancements (especially cloud gaming) could adversely impact the company's business model.

When they leverage cloud computing, gamers become less dependent on processing power. That means players can access games with sophisticated graphics without necessarily needing super-equipped PCs. Companies such as NVIDIA, Intel, and Google are now the leaders in cloud gaming; that market has been growing steadily and is expected to reach a CAGR of almost 60% by 2024.

So, Is CRSR Still A Buy?

Although analysts have lowered their price targets on CRSR after the last two company earnings came in below expectations, a bullish tone still prevails. According to the Wall Street consensus, Corsair is a “strong buy” with a nearly 70% upside potential based on the current share price of $16.44 (at last check).

Much of this optimism centers on the company's very attractive valuation. Corsair trades at a P/E ratio of 12x - that’s 35% below the industry average for technology hardware, storage, and peripherals.

However, not even the valuation seems to be enticing new investors to buy shares in Corsair. Many seem to be concerned the company is falling behind the rest of the gaming industry.

Corsair has already invested about 3.2% of its net revenue from 2020 to 2021 in research and development to keep up with the latest industry trends. Maybe a further boost to R&D spending would help alleviate some investors’ concerns about the company’s future trajectory.

Right now, it’s up to individual investors to decide whether Corsair is a smart value play or a long-term losing proposition.

