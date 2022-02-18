Cathie Wood, the famed investor behind the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, might be having an identity crisis — in a good way. Known as a hyper-growth strategist, Ms. Wood claims that she and her team are instead managing a deep value portfolio now.

Could Cathie Wood be right in believing that her favorite stocks are heavily discounted today? Wall Street Memes looks at the possibility.

Figure 1: Is ARK Innovation’s Cathie Wood Really A Deep Value Investor? ARK Invest Management

ARKK: innovation at bargain prices

In her interview with CNBC, Cathie Wood made the following remark:

“We’ve had a significant decline. [...] We do believe innovation is in the bargain basement territory. [...] Our technology stocks are way undervalued relative to their potential. [...] Give us five years, we’re running a deep value portfolio.”

Clearly, the argument here is that hyper-growth stocks have fallen enough, arguably too much, from their highs. The graph below shows that ARKK has already dipped 55% from the peak of February 2021.

Figure 2: ARKK has already dipped 55% from the peak of February 2021. Stock Rover

Of course, only because something has declined sharply in price does not mean that it is cheap. Keep in mind that ARKK rallied viciously in the five years that preceded its all-time high (even more so after the bottom of the COVID-19 bear), in bubble style.

So, for a bit better perspective, I think it helps to look at ARKK’s performance (1) over the past five years and (2) from the start of the pandemic.

Since early 2017, ARKK has climbed an impressive 225% from just over $20 per share. For reference, the tech-rich Nasdaq 100 returned a cumulative 150%, which in turn was about 45 percentage points more than the broader large cap index, the S&P 500.

So, maybe ARKK only looks cheap today because shares were lavishly marked up for years prior to the sharp correction of 2021-2022. At least this would be part of the bearish thesis on the growth ETF.

However, the argument that the pandemic tailwinds (e.g., stay-at-home trends, rock-bottom interest rates) disproportionately helped the ARK fund no longer seems to hold water. The chart below shows that, since early 2020, ARKK has actually underperformed the Nasdaq and S&P 500. It has managed to edge the industrials-heavy Dow 30, but only slightly.

Figure 3: ARKK vs. Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow 30. Stock Rover

How about valuations?

Share price behavior is one way to assess if an asset is cheap or expensive. Another is to look at valuation metrics in the underlying stocks.

ARKK currently invests one-third of its assets in only five stocks: Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report, Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, Zoom (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report and Coinbase (COIN) . The fundamentals of these companies and the behavior of their stocks can have a meaningful impact on Cathie Wood’s ETF.

Tesla, the most resilient of ARKK’s top holdings, having lost “only” 28% of market value from the peak, currently trades at a beefy 88 times 2022 earnings. Few would argue that TSLA’s P/E qualifies as a “bargain basement” multiple, to use Cathie Wood’s own term.

The conversation gets a bit more complex if we consider growth opportunities. For instance, Tesla is the leader in the white-hot electric vehicle space. Currently, analysts see Tesla’s revenues growing 52% this year, but declining progressively to 14% by 2025.

Is Wall Street way too conservative on its estimates? What if Tesla surprises the experts over the following several years, as they have consistently in the past five — 17 revenue beats in the past 20 quarters?

Similar analysis can be done with ARKK’s other top holdings. For example, ROKU trades at a sky-high 2022 P/E of 104 times. But could the company become a key player in streaming entertainment and see its P&L balloon well above Wall Street’s expectations?

The key question

In order to understand if ARKK is “deep value” or still a bubble, I think that investors must set return expectations. For instance, the S&P 500 has gained an average of 11% per year through the past four decades. What is a fair rate of return on innovation, high-growth stocks?

If only marginally higher — say, low-to-mid teen percentage points — then ARK Innovation is likely still overvalued. The fund has produced gains of 22% per year since the 2014 inception. But if much higher — say, 25% or 30% — then this will likely prove to be a rare chance to buy ARKK on the dip.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)